The UEFA Champions League qualification round continues on Wednesday with the second leg of the matchup between PSV Eindhoven and Rangers F.C. These opponents, which rank fourth in their respective leagues, played to an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg of the competition. PSV haven't played since that match on Aug. 22, while Rangers recently secured a 2-0 win against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Kickoff from Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest PSV vs. Rangers odds list PSV as the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Rangers as the +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Rangers vs. PSV

PSV vs. Rangers date: Wednesday, Aug. 30

PSV vs. Rangers time: 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Rangers live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

UEFA Champions League picks for Rangers vs. PSV

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League qualification picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For PSV vs. Rangers, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. Both teams have been finding the back of the net, with PSV scoring two or more goals in their last five games and Rangers scoring six in their last three.

Both sides have also let the opposition score recently. PSV have conceded a goal at least once in four of their last five fixtures and Rangers have conceded at least once in three of their last four matches.

"Both teams registered double-digit shots in the first leg, and I expect we could see a similar type of game on Wednesday, which is why I'm backing both teams to score," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

