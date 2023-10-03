The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Sevilla @ PSV

Current Records: Sevilla 0-1-0, PSV 0-0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Sevilla will face off against PSV in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Philips Stadion. Sevilla's last four Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Sevilla has not lost a CHLG match since March 16th, a trend which continued in their latest game last Wednesday. Neither they nor Lens could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sevilla's goal came from Lucas Ocampos at minute nine, while Lens' was scored by Angelo Fulgini in the 24th.

Meanwhile, after soaring to five goals the game before, PSV faltered in their game last Wednesday. Their painful 4-0 defeat to Arsenal might stick with them for a while. The loss was PSV's first in this tournament so far.

Sevilla's record now sits at 0-1-0. PSV's loss last Wednesday dropped their record down to 0-0-1.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win.

Odds

PSV is a solid favorite against Sevilla, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -118 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

PSV and Sevilla both have 1 win in their last 2 games.