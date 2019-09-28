Pulisic frustrated with lack of playing time at Chelsea after being left on bench yet again

When it comes to Premier League play, Christian Pulisic continues to ride the pine at Chelsea. The young American star was once against left on the bench as an unused substitute for the Blues on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Brighton. It was the third straight league game in which he has been an unused sub, and he has played in just one of his team's last five matches. Pulisic started in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town midweek and played as a substitute against Valencia in the Champions League.

He spoke with NBC Sports after the game on Saturday and voiced his frustration with not being a first-team choice for Frank Lampard.

"Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play," Pulisic said.

Pulisic added that Lampard hasn't given him any pointers on how to break into the regular starting lineup.

"He said to keep working and I have to improve myself in training and try to get back in the lineup," Pulisic added.

Part of the reason for the lack of play has just been the emergence of Mason Mount, who has looked like a fantastic player on the wing and in the middle of the Blues. As long as he continues to play well, it's going to be hard for Lampard to chose Pulisic over him consistently. But Lampard has said that Pulisic's time will come, and the Premier League was always going to take some getting used to.

It's far too early to call this a bad move or anything of the sort, because Pulisic has shown his ability in Germany and some flashes in England. Once he finds that consistency, his minutes and starts will go up.

Chelsea takes on Lille on Wednesday in the Champions League in a game you can see on fuboTV (Try for free). The expectation at this point isn't for Pulisic to start, but if he does, it could mean a lot for his confidence with the Blues desperate for three points after a slow start to the cup.