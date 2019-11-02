Pulisic scores again for Chelsea as USMNT star puts away fine goal from close

Christian Pulisic's Premier League form continued for Chelsea on Saturday with another fantastic performance. A week after scoring a hat trick at Burnley, the American star scored again as the Blues went to last-place Watford. Up 1-0, Pulisic made it 2-0 on an assist from Tammy Abraham, making a run in the box and finishing from close.

It was an easy finish in the end, but credit to Pulisic for making the right run, finding that space and taking the touch that was needed. Abraham had scored the opener and followed it up with a crucial assist to give Frank Lampard's team a bit of needed breathing room. Here is the goal, which came in the 55th minute.

That's a huge goal for Pulisic, especially after a rough start to the season. He would barely see the field, at times wasn't even named to the squad and was just being used against small opponents in the Carabao Cup. But in the last four games in all competitions, he's got four goals, an assist for the winning goal against Ajax and a key pass to score a winner against Newcastle.

This form, one would assume, means more minutes for him. That could come on Tuesday against Ajax in the Champions League in a match you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).