CHRISTIAN PULISIC

Even with the USMNT out of the Gold Cup -- more on that later -- it was a big day for the Stars and Stripes' biggest star. Christian Pulisic completed his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, a crucial move in his quest for more consistency.

Pulisic, 24, signed a four-year deal with the Italian giants, and AC Milan paid about $24.5 million (€22 million) for his services.

with the Italian giants, and AC Milan paid about $24.5 million (€22 million) for his services. In 145 appearances with Chelsea, Pulisic scored 26 goals and had 21 assists. He had wonderful highs -- including a Champions League semifinal goal against Real Madrid in 2021 -- but frustrating lows with injuries, inconsistency and lack of playing time.

in 2021 -- but frustrating lows with injuries, inconsistency and lack of playing time. At Milan, Pulisic should have an immediate path to playing time on the wing and could play alongside star Rafael Leao. The Rossoneri play in Italy's top league, Serie A, and will be in the Champions League once again this upcoming season, meaning it's a great time for you to sign up for Paramount+ to get all the Pulisic you could want.

Here's our James Benge on Pulisic's departure from the Premier League:

Benge: "Pulisic departs for AC Milan something of a footnote in Chelsea history, one of many forwards who might feel that they were rarely if ever put in an environment conducive to their success.... That is the dichotomy of Pulisic, already a player who might figure on a USMNT Mount Rushmore, but who is not so great that his absence would ever truly be noticed by the monied elite of European soccer. In one game, he carried the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, the next, his presence was greeted with shrugs."

SAQUON BARKLEY AND THE NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley has made it clear with his words and his actions that he doesn't want to play on the franchise tag. The Giants star running back is now reportedly considering holding out through the Giants' Week 1 game against the Cowboys if he doesn't have a long-term deal in place.

Barkley was magnificent last season with 1,650 yards from scrimmage. That was nearly 28% of his team's total, which ranked sixth in the league. Of the five players ahead of him, three are on a long-term deal (Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb) and one will be soon (Justin Jefferson). The one who isn't -- Josh Jacobs -- is potentially holding out, much like Barkley.

Our Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, gave his take on Barkley's situation.

Corry: "Whether an agreement is reached could hinge on structure (total guarantees, amount fully guaranteed at signing, cash flow, etc.). ... Based on Henry's contract, Barkley could reasonably expect around $27 million to be fully guaranteed in a four-year deal despite the depressed state of the running back market."

MLB Power Rankings and second-half bold predictions ⚾

Getty Images

We're one day away from the return of MLB, and that means a new edition of Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings as we prepare for the second half of a season that's been full of surprises. Here's his top five:

1. Braves (prev: 1) -- "The Braves hit the All-Star break with a FOUR-game lead over the Rays for the best record in baseball. A 27-5 run to close the first half will do that."

"The Braves hit the All-Star break with a FOUR-game lead over the for the best record in baseball. A 27-5 run to close the first half will do that." 2. Orioles (prev: 6) -- "My last-resort tiebreaker is who I'd predict to win a seven-game series right now. I'd take the Orioles [over the Rays]."

"My last-resort tiebreaker is who I'd predict to win a seven-game series right now. I'd take the Orioles [over the Rays]." 3. Rays (prev: 2) -- "They lost seven of eight before the break and surely felt like they needed the rest."

"They lost seven of eight before the break and surely felt like they needed the rest." 4. Marlins (prev: 7) -- "For the 'unsustainable' people, who have arrived at that conclusion by looking at run differential and nothing deeper, the Marlins have a plus-52 run differential in their last 43 games."

"For the 'unsustainable' people, who have arrived at that conclusion by looking at run differential and nothing deeper, the Marlins have a plus-52 run differential in their last 43 games." 5. Dodgers (prev: 8) -- "Mookie Betts hit .365/.471/1.039 with eight doubles, nine homers, 19 RBI and 18 runs in his last 15 games before the break."

As for the best player on the best team, Mike Axisa has a bold prediction:

Axisa: "Ronald Acuña will go 40/70 -- Acuña is currently on pace to hit 36 home runs and steal 75 bases. For my final bold prediction, I'll say he goes 40/70 this season. ... If -- when! -- it does [happen], we'll have to start discussing where Acuña's 2023 ranks among the best seasons in baseball history."

You can see all of Mike's bold predictions here.

USMNT falls to Panama in penalty kicks in Gold Cup semifinal ⚽

Getty Images

For the second straight match, the United States men's national team dug itself an extra-time deficit. For the second straight match, they overcame it to force penalties.

That's when the similarities stopped.

Panama beat the U.S. 1-1 (5-4) to advance to the Gold Cup final and put an abrupt end to the U.S.'s run.

Iván Anderson broke through in the 99th minute, beating an offside trap and then eluding a charging Matt Turner before finishing easily.

broke through in the 99th minute, beating an offside trap and then eluding a charging before finishing easily. But the USMNT didn't go quietly. Jordan Morris won a header at the top of the box and nodded the ball to Jesús Ferreira , who volleyed back across goal for a wonderful equalizer.

won a header at the top of the box and nodded the ball to , who volleyed back across goal for a wonderful equalizer. In penalties, Ferreira was stopped by Orlando Mosquera to open things, but Turner came up with a big save on Cristian Martínez later on. Every other kick taker among the first five scored.

to open things, but Turner came up with a big save on later on. Every other kick taker among the first five scored. In the first sudden-death round, Mosquera denied Cristian Roldan, and Adalberto Carrasquilla struck a near-perfect response to send the Canal Men through. It's their first Gold Cup final since 2005.

Jets to be subject of 'Hard Knocks' 🏈

Getty Images

It wasn't easy, but Hard Knocks has its team, and it certainly won't disappoint: The new-look New York Jets are going to be the subject of the popular offseason show despite a public disinterest toward being exactly that.

The NFL had major issues finding a team, with the Jets being one of four clubs that were unable to automatically skip the show along with the Bears, Saints and Commanders. Any team with a new coach, a playoff appearance within the past two seasons or a Hard Knocks appearance within the past decade may decline. The Jets have been on the show before, but that was back in 2010.

Even if the Jets didn't want to be in this position, it's easy to see why they were the choice. Of course there's Aaron Rodgers in his first season not with the Packers. His arrival has vaulted the Jets into Super Bowl contender status -- at least according to head coach Robert Saleh -- and six prime-time games, the most allowed for a team.

Outside of Rodgers acclimating to his new team, here are some storylines I hope to see:

The second-year dynamic duo of cornerback Sauce Gardner , who won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson

, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and star wide receiver Mekhi Becton , the 2020 first-round pick who missed all of last season and all but one game of 2021

, the 2020 first-round pick who missed all of last season and all but one game of 2021 Breece Hall 's return from a torn ACL

's return from a torn ACL Saleh himself and how he's managing a team with its highest expectations in decades

I can't wait.

What we're watching Thursday 📺

🎾 Wimbledon women's semifinals