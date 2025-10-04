Only five matchdays remain in the Apertura portion of the Liga MX season, and things are getting quite tight at the top of the league. As Pumas UNAM and Chivas Guadalajara meet on Sunday, they'll both need all three points to stay in the playoff picture. Seperated by only one point, the duo are eighth and ninth in the table, but only three points separate Chivas from 13th place, which would see them miss out on the playoffs altogether.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs. Chivas Guadalajara, odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 4 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Pumas UNAM +125; Draw +230; Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas are a club with a storied history, and while this season may not have gone according to plan, there have been improvements around the side, which have seen them win two of their last four matches, including a massive rivalry win over Club America. Armando Gonzalez has been leading the attack with five goals.

He'll be up against a tough challenge with Keylor Navas and the Pumas defense, especially as Pumas upgraded their defense, adding Aaron Ramsey and Pedro Vite to the squad. Pumas will want to bounce back from poor performances, travelling away to Club America and Juarez but the Estadio Olimpico Universitario has been much kinder to them, with the club only losing one of their five matches there.

This is an even matchup with massive implications on the table, and Chivas will have a bit of an injury crisis on their hands. Leonadro Sepulveda, Javier Hernandez, Daniel Aguirre, Erik Gutierrez, Alan Mozo, Roberto Alvarado, and Bryan Gonzalez are all expected to miss out on the match. That could give an opportunity to American forward Cade Cowell. With only one goal in 11 appearances, Cowell has been in and out of the lineup, but with so many forwards unavailable, he'll be needed. Things haven't gone as planned since moving to Chivas, but if he can take advantage of increased playing time, there's no better time than now to kickstart things.