Qarabag vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Chelsea hits the road on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage, playing at Qarabag with a chance to move on to the round of 16 with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Prediction

The Blues dominate the ball, create a ton of chances and put a couple away to win, with Alvaro Morata scoring again.

Chelsea 2, Qarabag 0.