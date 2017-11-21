Qarabag vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Blues will be in great shape with three points here
Chelsea hits the road on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage, playing at Qarabag with a chance to move on to the round of 16 with a victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues dominate the ball, create a ton of chances and put a couple away to win, with Alvaro Morata scoring again.
Chelsea 2, Qarabag 0.
