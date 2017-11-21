Qarabag vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Blues will be in great shape with three points here

Chelsea hits the road on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage, playing at Qarabag with a chance to move on to the round of 16 with a victory. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues dominate the ball, create a ton of chances and put a couple away to win, with Alvaro Morata scoring again.
Chelsea 2, Qarabag 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories