The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on Sunday Nov. 20 with Ecuador downing the host nation 2-0. On Monday the United States men's national team drew their opener against Wales and on Tuesday Argentina suffered the first shock upset of the tournament, falling to Saudi Arabia. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.

And while we have you here, make sure to sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Here is the entire schedule:

Group stage schedule

Games on Fox, FS1, FS2, Telemundo or NBC Universo can be streamed via fuboTV (Get access now).

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

Mexico 0, Poland 0

France 4, Australia 1

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo



Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo