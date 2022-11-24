The 2022 FIFA World Cup wraps up its first round of games on Thursday. The tournament began on Sunday Nov. 20 with Ecuador downing the host nation 2-0. On Monday the United States men's national team drew their opener against Wales and on Tuesday Argentina suffered the first shock upset of the tournament, falling to Saudi Arabia. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.
Here is the entire schedule:
Group stage schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Nov. 20
Ecuador 2, Qatar 0
Monday, Nov. 21
England 6, Iran 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
United States 1, Wales 1
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
Mexico 0, Poland 0
France 4, Australia 1
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco 0, Croatia 0
Germany 1, Japan 2
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Round of 16
All times Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo