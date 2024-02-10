The month long AFC Asian Cup has crowned its champion. For the second tournament running, Qatar has won the tournament, taking home the trophy on home soil four years after winning in Dubai. The hero of the day was Akram Afif who converted a hat trick of penalties to carry Qatar on his shoulders.
Qatar entered the final as favorites, after defeating Iran in the semifinals. Across the field, Jordan were the underdog story of the tournament, advancing past the quarterfinals for the first time, and soundly defeating powerhouse South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal.
The match was a hard-fought, closely-contested affair. Qatar went ahead early thanks to a penalty in the 22nd minute, which Afif converted before Jordan fought back through forward Yazan Al-Niamat in the 67th minute. But Qatar struck back just five minutes later, through another Afif penalty.
And then, remarkably, Afif won and converted a third penalty in stoppage time to seal the match.
Perhaps the lasting image of the match, however, won't be the goals scored but the "magical" Afif's celebrations.
Dates and how to watch
- Dates: Jan. 12-Feb. 10
- Location: Qatar
Schedule
All times Eastern
Quarterfinals
Feb. 2
Tajikistan 0, Jordan 1
Australia 1, South Korea 2
Feb. 3
Iran 2, Japan 1
Qatar 1 Uzbekistan 1 (Qatar advance 3-2 on penalties)
Semifinals
Feb. 6
Jordan 2, South Korea 0
Feb. 7
Iran 1,vs. Qatar 2
Final
Feb. 10, 10 a.m.
Jordan 1, Qatar 3
Standings
|Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Qatar
3
3
0
0
5
9
2
Tajikistan
3
1
1
1
0
4
3
China
3
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Lebanon
3
0
1
2
-4
1
|Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Australia
3
2
1
0
3
7
2
Uzbekistan
3
1
2
0
3
5
3
Syria
3
1
1
1
0
4
4
India
3
0
0
3
-6
0
|Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Iran
3
3
0
0
2
9
2
United Arab Emirates
3
1
1
1
4
4
3
Palestine
3
1
1
1
0
4
4
Hong Kong
3
0
0
2
-6
0
|Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Iraq
3
3
0
0
4
6
2
Japan
3
2
0
1
3
6
3
Indonesia
3
1
0
2
-3
3
4
Vietnam
3
0
0
2
-4
0
|Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Jordan
2
1
1
0
4
4
2
South Korea
2
1
1
0
2
4
3
Bahrain
2
1
0
1
-1
3
4
Malaysia
2
0
0
2
-5
0
|Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Saudi Arabia
2
2
0
0
3
6
2
Thailand
2
1
1
0
2
4
3
Oman
2
0
1
1
-1
1
4
Kygrgyzstan
2
0
0
2
-4
0
Results
Group stage
Friday, Jan. 12
Qatar 3, Lebanon 0
Saturday, Jan. 13
Australia 2, India 0
China 0, Tajikistan 0
Uzbekistan 0, Syria 0
Sunday, Jan. 14
Japan 4, Vietnam 2
United Arab Emirates 3, Hong Kong 1
Iran 4, Palestine 1
Monday, Jan. 15
South Korea 3, Bahrain 1
Indonesia 1, Iraq 3
Malaysia 0, Jordan, 4
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Thailand 2, Kyrgyzstan 0
Saudi Arabia 2, Oman 1
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Lebanon 0, China 0
Tajikistan 0, Qatar 1
Thursday, Jan. 18
Syria 0, Australia 1
India 0, Uzbekistan 3
Palestine 1, United Arab Emirates 1
Friday, Jan. 19
Iraq 2, Japan 1
Vietnam 0, Indonesia 1
Hong Kong 0, Iran 1
Saturday, Jan. 20
Jordan 2, South Korea 2
Bahrain 1, Malaysia 0
Sunday, Jan. 21
Oman 0, Thailand 0
Kyrgyzstan 0, Saudi Arabia 2
Monday, Jan. 22
Qatar 1, China 0
Tajikistan 2, Lebanon 1
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Australia 1, Uzbekistan 1
Syria 1, India 0
Iran 2, United Arab Emirates 1
Hong Kong 0, Palestine 3
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Japan 3, Indonesia 1
Iraq 3, Vietnam 2
Thursday, Jan. 25
South Korea 3, Malaysia 3
Jordan 0, Bahrain 1
Saudi Arabia 0, Thailand 0
Kyrgyzstan 1, Oman 1
Round of 16
Jan. 28
Australia 4, Indonesia 0
Tajikistan 1, United Arab Emirates 1 (Tajikistan advance 5-3 on pens)
Jan. 29
Iraq 2, Jordan 3
Qatar 2, vs. Palestine 1
Jan. 30
Uzbekistan 2, Thailand 1
Saudi Arabia 1, South Korea 1 (South Korea advance on pens 2-4)
Jan. 31
Japan 4, Bahrain 1
Iran 1, Syria 1 (Iran advance 5-3 on pens)