Qatar vs. Switzerland live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The group stage rolls on at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a game that will pit an experienced program against a team looking to build on experience. Switzerland and Qatar will meet on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in California and compete for their first points in Group B.

Former hosts in 2022, Qatar return to the World Cup, this time after going through the qualification route led by former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui. Former Switzerland player and current manager Murat Yakin has been with the squad since 2021, and while the group is no stranger to advancing out of group stages, they aim to build off their round of 16 exit last time out.

As the group opener for both teams in the competition, there could be plenty of subplots to follow along, with Qatar eager to prove they belong at this level and Switzerland as tournament regulars, with both teams carrying the weight of some past disappointments.

Here's everything to know ahead of the match:

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How to watch Qatar vs. Switzerland

Date: Saturday, June 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Qatar +1200; Draw +550; Switzerland -425

Can Qatar prove 2022 was no fluke

After losing all three of their group games in 2022, Qatar made a coaching change in the build-up to 2026 with Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz but eventually parted ways after early disappointing results. The team made a comeback after hiring Julen Lopetegui and punched their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Lopetegui has given the team some structure and identity to take in the tournament.

Their compact discipline is highlighted by their star attacker, 24-year-old Akram Afif. The winger can score across the front line and has over 100 goals for his club Al Sadd since 2018. This tournament is a chance for him to toss the memories of a disappointing 2022. Lower on the pitch are centerback Boualem Khoukhi and midfielder Jassem Gaber as a defensive duo capable of reading the game and being physical when needed.

Will Switzerland ever improve in knockouts?

The roster has plenty of experience with veteran talents Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez set to appear in their fourth World Cup. On the newer side of the roster is 20-year-old Johan Manzambi. The Freiburg midfielder is coming off a solid Europa League campaign with his Bundesliga side.

While Switzerland have an established World Cup pedigree, they are also a program stuck at the first-round knockout hurdle. The team has been to the round of 16 five times and in three consecutive tournaments since the 2014 World Cup but has been eliminated each time in the early knockout round. Now, with an added game in the mix with the newly expanded team format, it'll be more important than ever to start the competition with a good group round.

Check out the complete World Cup schedule here!

Qatar vs. Switzerland predicted starting lineups

Qatar: Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed; Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathy, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Michel Aebischer; Breel Embolo

Qatar vs. Switzerland pick, prediction

One of the most experienced sides in recent World Cups will be the favorites ahead of, and during, this match; it'll be a big upset if Switzerland don't pick up the win. Pick: Switzerland 3, Qatar 0

Here are our World Cup staff predictions -- see how we think both teams will do in the tournament!

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.