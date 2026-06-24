Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet in a key Group B matchup in the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams have one point, but could make it as high as second in the group with a win. The Dragons dropped a 4-1 decision to Switzerland in their second World Cup match, while Qatar were crushed 6-0 by Canada. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar are both looking to advance past the group stage for the first time.

Kickoff for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar is 3 p.m. ET from Seattle. The latest Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Bosnia and Herzegovina at -270 (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Qatar at +650 and a draw at +420. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar picks check out the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar 90-minute money line Bosnia and Herzegovina -270, Qatar +650, Draw +420 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar over/under: 2.5 goals Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar spread: Bosnia and Herzegovina -1.5 (+100) Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar picks: See picks at SportsLine Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar predictions

After examining Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-178). Bosnia and Herzegovina have had no trouble finding offense. They have scored at least one goal in 11 of their last 12 matches. They opened World Cup play with a 1-1 draw with Canada, before the loss to Switzerland. Qatar, meanwhile, earned a 1-1 draw with the Swiss in the World Cup opener.

"The 4-1 scoreline was harsh on Bosnia and Herzegovina, as they were very competitive for the first 75 minutes of the match," Green said. "They will now need to dust themselves off as they prepare for this Matchday 3 game against Qatar. (Tarik) Muharemović will be suspended, so they could struggle in defense, but they should have enough in attack to win this game. See Green's best bets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar at FanDuel here:

How to make Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar picks

After studying Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.