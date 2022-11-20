The World Cup begins on Sunday with what will be the first match that hosts Qatar have ever played on soccer's biggest stage, a tricky clash against South American representatives Ecuador. Gustavo Alfaro's team surprised many to pick up their continent's fourth and final automatic spot at the tournament last year and will be aiming to escape a group which also includes Netherlands and an injury-stricken Senegal side.

In normal circumstances few would fancy a relatively unknown Qatar side to do much on the pitch but the host nation tend to start these tournaments in impressive fashion. Few teams have had quite as much preparation time as Felix Sanchez's. Will it pay off or will the pressure get to The Maroon? Our writers predict the game below:

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Qatar +220; Draw +200; Ecuador +140

What to know: Eight hosts have played the opening game in the 92 year history of the World Cup, none have ever lost beforehand. Indeed only three -- England in 1966, Mexico in 1970 and South Africa 40 years later -- have failed to kick off their campaign with a win. The Qataris won five straight friendlies in October and November to get into the habit, their league season having paused in mid-September to give Sanchez maximum time with his squad.

Premier League side Brighton have the most representatives in the Ecuador squad, something that should tell you quite a bit about what to expect from La Tri. You may not be that familiar with the names on the team sheet but you can rest assured that this youthful team will bring the energy and footballing intelligence to rock their opponent, as they did in big wins over Uruguay and Colombia in qualifying. Underestimate them at your peril.

