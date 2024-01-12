Qatar hosts the 2023 AFC Asian Cup just over a year after it held the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the home nation gets us underway on Friday against Lebanon in Lusail. On top of being hosts after the withdrawal of initial hosts China, the Qataris are also defending titleholders after their 2019 success vs. Japan. A chastening World Cup and a shortlived experience with Carlos Queiroz means that Tintin Marquez is now in charge and that the Qataris are far from being favorites. Lebanon went close to making it out of the group stage back in 2019 but were eliminated by a single goal after a 4-1 thrashing of North Korea and the Cedars are now set to attempt to get out of their group once more with Group A also featuring Tajikistan and the Chinese.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Jan. 12 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 12 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar Live Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Qatar -286; Draw: +362; Lebanon +823

Team news

Qatar: Al Duhail's Mohamed Muntari is out injured after surgery while Ismail Mohammed came in to repkace him only for Osama Al Tairi to withdraw.

Potential Qatar XI: Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Khoukhi, Mendes, Ahmed; Hatem, Al Ahraq, Al Haydos; Mohammad, Afif; Ali.

Lebanon: Hassan Maatouk was set to be joined by Leonardo Chahine in attack but failure to register him with FIFA in time ended those hopes. AFC Wimbledon's Omar Bugiel and Atalante's Daniel Lajud are both registered and expected to start, though.

Potential Lebanon XI: Khalil; Zein, Shour, Sabra, El Zein; Srour, Haidar; Maatouk, Al Haj, Lajud; El-Helwe.

Prediction

This should be an absorbing opening game and a draw would not only open the group up but also create a great opportunity for the likes of China. A point would help to grow Lebanon's confidence in terms of escaping from the group. Pick: Qatar 1, Lebanon 1.