Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.

Senegal played pretty solid soccer especially in the first half, when they managed to score the opening goal through Boulaye Dia who took advantage of an incredible mistake made by Qatari center back Boualem Khoukhi. The Senegalese striker was quick enough to recover the ball and score the first goal of the competition for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Qatar had one big chance in the first half and demanded for a penalty that wasn't awarded at the end. In the second half, Senegal immediately scored the second goal with Famara Diedhiou's header from a corner kick and that put an end to the match and to the dreams of the hosts of this competition.

Later in the second half, Qatar actually had two big chances to score their first goal at the World Cup, but Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was careful enough to prevent it. Until Mohammed Muntari came in for the home side and scored the first goal for Qatar in their World Cup history. However, despite a good second half, it wasn't enough for Qatar and Senegal managed to score their third goal of the match with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng.

The game ended 2-1 for Senegal and Qatar are now almost eliminated from the competition considering that they are now at the bottom of Group A. Netherlands and Ecuador will play at 11.a.m later today (full schedule) and Senegal will be back on Tuesday at 10 a.m against Ecuador, while at the same time Qatar will face Netherlands for their last game of the group stage.