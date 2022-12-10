FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against both the Argentina soccer federation and the Netherlands for its players actions in what was a contentious ending to their World Cup quarterfinal match. FIFA charged Argentina in particular under the "order and security at matches" section of their disciplinary code.

The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands took a confrontational turn as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time, with Argentina substitutes and coaches encroaching on the field and a World Cup record 17 players or coaches -- including Lionel Messi -- receiving yellow cards either during or after the game. The bad blood between the two teams continued after the game, with an image of Argentina's players taunting despondent Netherlands players immediately after their win quickly circulating.

Argentina center back Nicolas Otamendi defended his team's actions, claiming that Argentina's behavior had been in retaliation for the Netherlands' behavior during the shootout.

"I celebrated in their faces because there was a player from the Netherlands who, in every penalty we had, came and said things to one of our players," Otamendi said in a report by Metro. "The photo was taken out of context and we did it in response to that."

Both federations could receive a fine of 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,000), a monetary penalty that has already been imposed on Saudi Arabia's team for misconduct during the World Cup. Team misconduct charges from FIFA are generally drawn after being assessed five yellow cards in a game, but Argentina may be subject to a heavier fine for the disorder charge.