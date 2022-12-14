John Njau Kibue, a Kenyan migrant who had been working at Lusail Stadium in Qatar ahead of the World Cup final, died Tuesday, three days after suffering a serious fall while on duty at the stadium. He was 24.

According to a report by Reuters, Kibue suffered a serious fall on Dec. 10, just after the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Kibue received immediate emergency treatment before being transported via ambulance to Hamad Medical Hospital, where he died on Dec. 13 after three days in the intensive care unit.

While a statement expressed condolences to Kibue's family, Al Sraiya Security Services has allegedly not explained the circumstances of Kibue's death. The family -- who Kibue had been working to support -- is seeking answers from both the company and the Qatari government.

"For us as a family - definitely, we want some answers. And if possible, we want for them to facilitate the return of the body," Samuel Njau, Kibue's uncle, told Reuters. "It has been so unfortunate and devastating for us as a family."

Working conditions at the World Cup have been a major sore point surrounding the tournament, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar's treatment of migrant workers has been scrutinized on human rights grounds, and the government last week launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino man at a World Cup training site.

Three media members -- ITV technical director Roger Pearce, Qatari journalist Khalid al-Misslam and American journalist Grant Wahl -- have also died while covering this year's World Cup. Wahl's death was confirmed by his wife to have been caused by a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

