Brazil is the winningest nation in World Cup history and the Brazilians will enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the favorites in Qatar as play opens on Sunday. Brazil has won the World Cup five times, and the Seleção are listed as the 4-1 favorites to win it all according to the latest 2022 World Cup odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Brazil's 26-man roster for the World Cup 2022 features a plethora of playmakers, including Neymar, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior.

Brazil are currently the No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings after breezing through World Cup qualifying. The Brazil national team finished top of CONMEBOL qualifying, going 17 games unbeaten in the campaign. Will Brazil claim their sixth World Cup title in Qatar, or should your 2022 World Cup picks include another favorite like Argentina, France, England, Spain or Germany? Before making any 2022 World Cup picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the 2022 World Cup draw from all sides and released his picks, predictions and World Cup bracket. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2022 bracket challenge picks

One team Eimer loves for Qatar 2022 is Argentina. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 over Brazil in the final.

Messi is just one piece of an Argentina roster that features several players that are more than capable of scoring goals. Lautaro Martínez, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria are all capable of brilliance and can help Messi lead Argentina to the World Cup title.

Di Maria has 25 international goals, while Martinez has 21. Martinez has 65 goals in 150 matches over five seasons in Italy's Serie A with Inter Milan. Eimer believes La Albiceleste are well-rounded enough to be crowned World Cup champions on Dec. 18. See Eimer's other 2022 World Cup bracket picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Eimer has studied the 2022 World Cup draw and locked in his best bets and predictions. He's also identified a longshot team that is listed higher than 75-1 that has a chance to pull off a massive shocker and hoist the cup. You can only see is 2022 World Cup predictions here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000