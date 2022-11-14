Just one week before the World Cup is set to kick off, organizers are having to make adjustments concerning a Budweiser, a major FIFA sponsor. According to a report by The New York Times, Qatari officials have asked that the beer company's tents -- which already are not allowed inside stadiums -- be moved to less visible locations at World Cup venues.

Specifically, officials reportedly want the alcohol tents to be moved away from concessions and merchandise stalls at all eight stadium where games will be played.

Although alcohol is not banned in Qatar, it is very tightly regulated. Those who visit the country are typically only able to purchase alcohol from licensed hotel restaurants and bars. There is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drinking in public and being drunk in public.

FIFA did not inform Budweiser of the changes until Sunday. A Budweiser spokeswoman told The New York Times that the company is now "working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed." Meanwhile, a representative of the World Cup organizing committee told the NYT that "Operational plans are being finalized," and "pouring times and the number of pouring destinations" remained the same at all eight stadiums.

The belief is that the change of beer tent locations was requested by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who is the brother of Qatar's ruling emir and the royal who has been most active in the day-to-day planning.

Budweiser began its relationship with FIFA in 1985, a year ahead of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Per the Times, Budweiser pays roughly $75 million as a major World Cup sponsor every four years. The beer maker has sale exclusivity, and, naturally, the deal with FIFA also means the company must be heavily promoted. Event organizers now have to find a balance between promoting their sponsor and also keeping this year's host country happy.

This is not Qatar's first time hosting events like this one. The country hosted the Club World Cup in 2019, which served as a trial run to see how they could handle events with alcohol. The solution then was building a fan zone that held approximately 5,000 fans. Once they were ready for the game, they were taken to the stadium via bus.

According to the Associated Press, 1.2 million visitors are expected to make the trip to Qatar for this year's event. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Nov. 20 and run until Dec. 18. For a full schedule, click here.