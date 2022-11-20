The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.

The Americans are in Group B, also joined by England and Iran, and the U.S. are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 2018. Biden joked around with the team before telling them to give it their all and stating that the country in its entirety is supporting them.

"Coach, put me on, I'm ready to play," Biden joked.

"I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you've got some of the best players in the world on your team. You are representing this country, and I know you're gonna play your hearts out. So let's go shock 'em all.

"Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, and you know, for you and your families, your teammates, and the whole country is rooting for you."

That's a pretty cool moment, and the players certainly seemed appreciative of it. But the President contacting U.S. teams is nothing new. When the U.S. women's national team won the World Cup in 2015, President Barack Obama called the team after crushing Japan for the crown.

But it still much be a cool moment for these players to hear from the elected leader of the country, who took time out of his busy schedule, getting what is likely a nice little jolt of energy and pride before such a big game.

Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 25: vs. England, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29: vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET