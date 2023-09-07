Racing Louisville FC are one step closer to their first-ever NWSL trophy. The Kentucky side defeated OL Reign 1-0 on Wednesday in the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal.

It's another Challenge Cup semifinal exit for top seed OL Reign. After a second consecutive appearance in the tournament semifinal, coach Laura Harvey made nine changes to her lineup from the clubs' regular-season match on Sunday. Louisville manager Kim Bjorkegren made one player rotation for the semifinal, and the gamble paid off.

Racing forward Kirsten Davis capitalized on an early turnover and scored the game-winner as Lousiville will now face North Carolina Courage for the cup title on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the big game on Saturday:

Viewing information