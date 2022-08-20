Racing Louisville will defend its Women's Cup championship on Saturday when it hosts NWSL rivals Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign on Paramount+. These sides are familiar with each other after facing off in league play, with their most recent match on August 2 ending in a 1-1 draw. In the Women's Cup 2022, Louisville defeated Italy's AC Milan 2-0 to advance to the finals for a second consecutive year. The Reign, which has one of the NWSL's most star-studded rosters, rallied to defeat Mexico's Club America 2-1 in the semifinals to get a chance to challenge for the 2022 Women's Cup championship. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

NWSL picks for Racing Louisville vs. OL Reign

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Racing Louisville vs. OL Reign picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 114-85 in 199 soccer picks, returning over $3,000 for $100 bettors.

For Racing Louisville vs. OL Reign, Sutton is picking the Reign to win 2-1 and become the new Women's Cup champs. The expert notes that the Seattle-based club has been the better team in league play and the stronger team when these two sides meet up. Even though the last matches between these teams have ended in draws, OL Reign has a chance of coming out on top despite playing on the road.

"OL Reign has been playing significantly better in NWSL play this season and I expect that trend to continue on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. "In fact, Racing Louisville has recorded just two victories in 16 league games, while OL Reign has six wins and six draws."

