Serie A slate (all times U.S./Eastern):

Notable games (all times U.S./Eastern):

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Everton, Friday, 3 p.m.

Coupe de France: Chateauroux vs. PSG, Friday, 3 p.m.

FA Cup: Tottenham vs. Portsmouth, Saturday, 7:30 a.m.



La Liga: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid, Saturday, 10:15 a.m.

FA Cup: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, Saturday, 3 p.m.

FA Cup: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, Sunday, 3 p.m.

⚽ The Forward Line

Leão can get Milan back into Scudetto mix

Jose Mourinho and AS Roma travel to Milan in what promises to be the most anticipated match of the calcio weekend. A win on either side would go a long way into the race for the top four Champions League spots, let alone AC Milan's Scudetto race with Napoli. The Rossoneri, led by Rafa Leão, are five points behind Napoli while Roma are three points back from the fourth and final Champions League spot.

It's no secret that Stefano Pioli's Milan boast more firepower than Roma as they are ranked third in goals scored (31), first in big chances created (43) and second in big chances scored (21) and shots on target (87). While Mourinho's side builds things up a little more methodically out of the back, it is Milan who operate with more purpose by funneling the ball into the final third and completing long passes.

Milan have not won back-to-back Serie A titles since 1994, and the man who can get them back into the Scudetto mix is Leão on the left flank, who has 11 goal contributions -- including all of his seven goals coming from open play -- in 15 matches played. The dynamic winger is a threat anytime he touches the ball. He has completed a team-high 28 take-ons and created 26 big chances for his teammates. Expect him to be the difference-maker if the Rossoneri can catch Napoli.

Match prediction: The firepower is there, sure, but Mourinho's squad won't make it easy for Milan, who will scratch and claw to pick the lock and come away with three points. PICK: AC Milan 2, Roma 1.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Berhalter breaks silence

The drama between the Berhalters and the Reynas continues to linger. Gregg Berhalter said Thursday at a Harvard Business Review event that he was "saddened by these events" and shared his desire to continue coaching the United States men's national team through the 2026 World Cup where the Americans will co-host with Mexico and Canada. "My heart aches for my wife because it was her story to tell if she chose to or not," Berhalter said.

U.S. Soccer Federation director Earnie Stewart, a USMNT teammate of both Berhalter and Reyna in '90s and 2000s, said Berhalter is still in contention for a contract extension barring the investigation results.

Check out our explainer where we dive deep into the history of the Berhalters and the Reynas that dates back into the '80s.

Let's get to some more links:

💰 The Back Line

Best bets

