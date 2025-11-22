The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by AC Milan facing Inter on Sunday:

Here's what to know.

Leao speaks to Morning Footy

Speaking to Morning Footy on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Rafael Leao spoke ahead of the Derby della Madonnina against Inter that will take place on Sunday at San Siro.

"The coach doesn't ask me many things, he just told me: 'be free,' and the most important thing is to stay focused and have the right mentality, because he knows what I can do with the ball and that I can help the team even without the ball. He's more like a father asking his son to always do better at school and in life, to do things the right way. I feel happy and very confident in every game because I know he's counting on me. He just asks me to stay focused even after a goal, to not stop."

Leao is expected to start alongside USMNT Christian Pulisic in the attack for the first time since August 16, as injuries affected both players so far this season.

"To be honest, I like one-on-one situations, dribbling past one, two, or three defenders, but we know football has changed, and statistics matter too. I don't really like them. I grew up watching Robinho, Ronaldinho, Quaresma, and Cristiano, and those types of players excite me, seeing what they do on the pitch.

Pulisic?

"I think he's changed. When I saw him at Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, he was a winger who liked to dribble, one-on-one, go from one side to the other, with a lot of skill. Christian understands what I was talking about earlier about the evolution of football and statistics. He's a player with great qualities, but he's also very intelligent, and in that position, where he plays now, as a number ten, he knows how to move, and when I play with him, I try to help him and create space for him."

How to watch Inter vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 23 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -109; Draw +244; AC Milan +293

How to watch Serie A Matchday 12

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, November 22

Udinese vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, November 23

Hellas Verona vs. Parma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. AS Roma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Lecce, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, November 24

Torino vs. Como, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)