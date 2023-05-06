AC Milan scored three crucial points on Saturday as the Rossoneri won 2-0 against Lazio and are now back in the race for the Serie A top four. Despite the great win achieved thanks to the goals scored by Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez, AC Milan fans are much more worried about club's star Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese winger asked for a substitution 10 minutes after the match started due to a muscular injury which creates uncertainty over his presence on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League's semifinals against Inter.

Leao felt something and asked to be replaced in the first half against Lazio, while the fans are now worried to not see the star of the team playing the city rivals.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Milan TV after the game against Lazio about Leao's conditions: "I just saw him, he looked calm to me. He had a feeling of fatigue or an inkling, it shouldn't be something particular, we always evaluate the next day with a muscular injury."

Leao has been crucial to Milan's attack this season, and were he not to be able to go on Wednesday it would throw the balance of power in the matchup firmly into Inter's hands.