It wasn't an easy start to the 2024-25 season for Portuguese and AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who recently also lost his place in the starting 11 the side coached by former Lille coach Paulo Fonseca. However, the Portuguese manager decided to name Leao in the starting lineup for the game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, and he finally delivered. Leao was one of the key players in the shining 3-1 win of the Rossoneri at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday.

Leao made it into the starting 11, but most importantly showed he's able to be once again one of the most dangerous players of the attacking side, as he played alongside Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic. AC Milan quickly scored the game's opener thanks to the assist of the American international from a corner kick, but then conceded a penalty before scoring their second goal with Morata. It was in the second half when Leao stood up and provided one incredible assist to his teammate Tijjani Reijnders, who scored the final goal of the game. Here's Leao's decisive movement and pass:

Leao's issues have always been about his behaviour and attitude on the pitch, as he also partially showed at the Bernabeu when in the second half he didn't finish a good chance after a great pass from Pulisic. However, Fonseca and the AC Milan fans are not demanding him to be a finisher, but want him to drive his team as he did in the second part of the game. The fact that he did it against Real Madrid, it's a great sign he's coming back to form, but he should also be able to do it when the level of the opponents is lower.

That's what the talent of Leao is about. He has to be that player on the pitch that can ignite the spark during the game and can change the course of a match at any moment. Leao will probably never be that consistent player, the one that delivers every game in the same way, but he needs to be every game as he was against Real Madrid. If he does that, both Fonseca and the fans will be much more understanding of his mistakes every time he makes them.

Fonseca decided to bench Leao during the Udinese home win and then subbed him against Napoli and against Monza as well over the last weekend. While rumors and disappointment were growing around him, Fonseca decided to start him in what is probably the most important game of this first part of the season, wanting him to shine again. Leao proved to Fonseca he's a player he has to count on, but the game time will probably depend more on Leao rather than the coach, who just wants to get the best out of a player that has been too inconsistence over the last months.

AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez also spoke after the Real Madrid win to Sky Italy and explained his point of view about Leao's moment of greatness.

"As we all know, he wasn't in the best moment but as a team, and I as a teammate, we helped him every day. Today we saw the real Leao which is what we want to see from now on."

He and all of Milan's supporters, because with him, anything can happen.