Reporters had to stake out the Glasgow Airport on Wednesday to get a look at which Rangers FC players and support staff had been affected by a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the club. Now, the Rangers will have to take on Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday without a number of key personnel, including manager Steven Gerard, captain James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Calvin Bassey. They'll try to hold onto a 1-0 lead on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off and you can catch the action live on Paramount+.

Kick-off for Rangers vs. Alashkert is set for 11 a.m. ET at Alashkert Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Rangers FC are the -187 favorite (risk $187 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line at Caesars Sportsbook, while Alashkert is +450 and a draw would return +275. The latest Rangers vs. Alashkert odds also list the over-under for total goals at 2.5.

How to watch Rangers vs. Alashkert

Date: Thursday, Aug. 26

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Rangers vs. Alashkert

European soccer insider Martin Green has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

For Rangers vs. Alashkert, Green is backing Alashkert to cover a 1.5-goal spread for a -187 payout. The Rangers were a sizable favorite in the first leg, but only managed a 1-0 victory at home after having John Lundstram sent off with a red card in the 43rd minute. He'll miss Thursday's game as a result.

Despite being shorthanded, Alfredo Morelos still managed to score in the 67th minute to give Rangers a lead. However, now Rangers FC will be without several starters because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes McGregor, the starting goalkeeper, and reserve goalie Jon McLaughlin, leaving Rangers FC with third-choice keeper Robby McCrorie in net. McCrorie has never played a senior team match with Rangers despite the club owning his rights since 2015. a big reason why Green sees Alashkert keeping it within the margin on Thursday.

