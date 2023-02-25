Rangers and Celtic renew acquaintances again on Sunday as the Scottish League Cup final gives us the latest instalment of the Old Firm rivalry. Both teams are on nine-game winning streaks with Michael Beale overseeing an improvement in form since he took over at Ibrox and Ange Postecoglou keeping the Bhoys clear at the summit with a nine-point lead. Their last meeting was a 2-2 draw at the start of the year which saw Celtic take the lead and then fall behind before saving a point through Kyogo Furuhashi's late equalizer. More of the same could be on the cards in what promises to be a blood and thunder affair.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 26 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV and live stream: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Rangers +210; Draw: +230; Celtic +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Rangers: Gers boss Beale is dealing with fewer injuries and generally better availability than in recent weeks. Malik Tillman and John Lundstram are back in training while Kemar Roofe who scored the crucial semifinal goal could also feature after good news on his latest injury worry. Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Steven Davis are definitely out injured, though, while Filip Helander, John Souttar, and Ryan Jack are doubts.

Celtic: Things look brighter for Postecoglou who has pretty much a full squad to choose from although James McCarthy is a worry with a hamstring problem. Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull are expected to be back in training ahead of the final.

Prediction

Given the stronger squad and availability, that is already advantage Postecoglou. Rangers look much better under Beale and will give Celtic a good test. However, expect the Hoops to come out on top by the end. Pick: Rangers 1, Celtic 2.