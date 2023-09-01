One of soccer's most storied rivalries returns and offers the competitors a chance to score an early advantage this season.

Rangers host Celtic in the Old Firm Derby this weekend just four weeks into the Scottish Premiership season and the fresh feeling of the beginning of the season teases that both teams have a chance to pick up valuable points. Celtic have recently ruled the fixture, but Rangers picked up a decisive 3-0 win in their last league meeting in May. A win for either side also provides the opportunity to create a gap at the top of the table.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 3 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 3 | 7 a.m. ET Location: Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland

Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Rangers +135; Draw +245; Celtic +175



Storylines

Brendan Rodgers' second spell at Celtic has been off to a strong start with two wins and a draw. David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Matt O'Riley each have two goals in three games so far and many will hope the trio can maintain that run of form against their regional rivals.

Rangers are only one point behind their rivals as things stand, but they have already had an up-and-down start to their season. They opened the Scottish season with a defeat at Kilmarnock but have won out in the league since, but enter the match with hopes of rebounding after a 5-1 loss to PSV in Champions League qualifiers. Right back James Tavernier has scored twice in two games, including in the PSV defeat, and may pose a threat as they try to get one over on their rivals.

Prediction

There's not much separating these sides at this early point in the season, though Rangers' odyssey through Champions League qualifying may mean they come into the matchup a bit more tired than Celtic. A home crowd just might offer the pick-me-up Rangers need to balance things out, and a draw might suit these sides best. Pick: Rangers 1, Celtic 1