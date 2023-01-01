It's nearly time for one of the most storied rivalries in soccer as the Old Firm takes on an American flair with Rangers facing Celtic on Monday. The last time these teams met in September Celtic wiped the floor with Rangers in a 4-0 match, but this is a different Rangers team now. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is gone having been replaced by Micheal Beale. Beale was an assistant on Steven Gerrard's staff and after a spell leading Queens Park Rangers, he's back at the Scottish club in what will be the biggest match of his short tenure so far.

Beale will be leaning on American Malik Tillman and Colombian Alfredo Morelos in his attack. Tillman has had a tough season since being dropped from the side after the last Old Firm derby but he has fought back and has four goals and four assists this season. Morelos has also been effective with five goals this season in league play. Morelos scored and assisted in Ranger's win over Motherwell last week but he'll be counted on even more in this match.

American James Sands could also feature, but he has been mostly a bench option as of late. Playing as a center-back or defensive midfielder, Sands has struggled to make an impact in Glasgow after a strong start to the season and he could benefit from a loan with the winter transfer window now open.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been ever present in defense for Celtic appearing in 17 matches this season. His Scottish league form helped earn him a starting role with the United States men's national team at the World Cup and that could boost his confidence heading into an important rivalry match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Jan. 2 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Monday, Jan. 2 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Rangers +220; Draw +260; Celtic +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

While the American trio will play a role in deciding this game, the Old Firm is a classic type of match where anything can happen. Rangers are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership matches but Celtic have won 12 on the trot since a shock loss to St. Mirren in September. Two teams with strong attacks and defenses, there will be fireworks, and Rangers being at home in Ibrox could be the difference that they need. Being nine points behind Celtic, a win won't close the gap in the title race but it could make things even more interesting going forward.

Prediction

Celtic are too well-rounded of a team and will be hard to contain in an open match. Defense goes out of the window in a rivalry match of this magnitude as there will be goals all around. Pick: Rangers 2, Celtic 3