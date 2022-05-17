One team will secure long-sought continental glory on Wednesday when Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers square off in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final in Spain. Frankfurt has won a European trophy once in its history, taking home the 1979-80 Europa Cup. Rangers also have one continental title, and that came way back in the 1971-72 European Cup Winners' Cup. The Gers have made the final four other times but fell short, most recently the 2007-08 UEFA Cup. Frankfurt's only other final was in 1959-60, and it lost to eventual winner Chelsea in the 2018-19 semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Seville, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Frankfurt as the +129 favorite (risk $100 to win $129) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers odds. Rangers is the +215 underdog, while a draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers spread: Frankfurt -0.5 (+122)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers over-under: 2.5 goals

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers money line: Frankfurt +129, Rangers +215, Draw +230

EF: Frankfurt has scored 20 goals and conceded 12 in its 12 UEL matches

RAN: Rangers has outscored opponents 21-14 in its 14 Europa League games

Why you should back Eintracht Frankfurt



Die Adler is 7-5-0 in the tournament, and they are trying to join Chelsea (2018-19) and Villarreal (2020-21) as the only teams to go unbeaten throughout Europa League play. Eintracht Frankfurt has already gotten past elite teams like Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham United in the knockout stage. Frankfurt has scored in all 12 games in the competition, with Daichi Kamada leading the way with five Europa League goals. Rangers, meanwhile, have lost five games in the Europa League (6-3-5).

Raphael Borre is the team's top scorer in all competitions with 11 goals and also has six assists. Midfielder Filip Kostic is a key part of the attack and has set up 13 goals while scoring seven of his own. The Frankfurt attack should have no trouble getting on the board against a Rangers back line that has held foes scoreless just twice in the past 13 games.

Why you should back Rangers

The Gers come in with huge confidence after pulling off a giant comeback against RB Leipzig. They were down 1-0 entering the second leg, only to pull off a rousing 3-1 win to advance to the final. RB Leipzig was the second Bundesliga side Rangers ousted from the tournament. It also eliminated Borussia Dortmund, which finished second in the league, 6-4 on aggregate in the knockout stage opener. Rangers have scored 23 goals in their past nine games overall.

Captain and defender James Tavernier has led the Scottish power's run with a tournament-high seven goals. He has 16 in all competitions and has set up 15 from his spot on the right flank. Joe Aribo (eight goals, seven assists) and Ryan Kent (two goals, eight assists) also play key roles up top for Rangers, who had a plus-49 goal differential in Scottish Premier League play. Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 40, provides fiery leadership for a sturdy back line.

