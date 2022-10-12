The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Rangers

What to Know

Liverpool and Rangers will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Ibrox Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Liverpool won 2-0 against Rangers last week. With half the group stage already in the books, the Reds (six points) are in second place in Group A behind Napoli (nine points), while Rangers (zero points) is last in the group.

A win for Liverpool would guarantee them second place in the group. Rangers needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.

How To Watch

Who: Rangers vs. Liverpool

Rangers vs. Liverpool When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Rangers +710; Draw +410; Liverpool -275

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)