The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Rangers

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Napoli will be playing Rangers at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Ibrox Stadium. Napoli collected three points with a 4-1 win over Liverpool in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, Rangers lost 4-0 to Ajax this past Wednesday. Right now, Napoli (three points) is in second place in Group A behind Ajax (three points), while Rangers (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Napoli would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Ajax should they also win). Rangers wants a win to keep them out of last.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch