Napoli and Rangers will collide in the second match of the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday on Paramount+. Napoli pulled off an emphatic 4-1 victory over Liverpool last week, while Rangers suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Ajax in their 2022 Champions League opener. Napoli enters Wednesday's clash full of confidence after winning their last three fixtures across all competitions. Meanwhile, Rangers have lost two consecutive games by a 4-0 scoreline. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Rangers vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -124 favorite (risk $124 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Rangers the +325 underdog. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Rangers vs. Napoli

Rangers vs. Napoli date: Wednesday, September 14

Rangers vs. Napoli time: 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Rangers

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Roger Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe to South America. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career while in college at Virginia Tech, writing for Goal.com. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more. Since 2015, he's been the lead soccer writer for CBS Sports.

For Rangers vs. Napoli, Gonzalez is backing Napoli to win at -124 odds. Napoli have been playing extremely well in recent weeks, winning their last three games across all competitions. Napoli put on a show against Liverpool in their Champions League opener, beating the Reds 4-1.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 5th minute before adding Napoli's fourth and final goal in the 47th minute. Zielinski has recorded four goals and three assists in Serie A play this season and will be confident he can find the back of the net against a Rangers side that has conceded eight goals in their last two fixtures.

"Napoli are one of the hottest teams in Europe, while Rangers are ice cold," Gonzalez told SportsLine. "Napoli have already proven they can win in tough places, earning a victory at Lazio on Sept. 3. They have won two of their three away games on the campaign, and Rangers are reeling after allowing four goals in each of their last two games." Stream the match now here.

