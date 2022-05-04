A first European final in their history is 90 minutes away for RB Leipzig, but if they are to reach the conclusion of the Europa League they will have to quell Ibrox and a Rangers side that have already overcome German opposition on their way to the competition's last four. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are unbeaten on home ground in the knockout stages and held Borussia Dortmund to a 2-2 draw in the initial elimination round.

However, Leipzig have won both of their road games in the knockout stages, eliminating Real Sociedad and Atalanta in the process. They go into this game as strong favorites to reach the final (and indeed to win the tournament) but will know that the job is far from done.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, May 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Ibrox -- Glasgow, United Kingdom

Storylines

Rangers: Less than six months after his appointment as Steven Gerrard's successor, van Bronckhorst is 90 minutes away from a place in this club's illustrious history; if he were to overturn the first-leg deficit, he would be one of just four managers to lead Rangers to a European final. Only one has won it and, aside from the more significant matter of its importance to the club, it would be quite the feather in the highly regarded Dutchman's hat if he were to match Willie Waddell's achievement in the year Rangers celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

"I am not thinking about any personal goals," said van Bronckhorst. "I am thinking about being successful with the club. For me the club is the most important thing now.

"There are not many times that the team has played in a final in Europe so hopefully we'll be joining a very elite group. That's all that matters. We are all here to bring success and bring trophies to this beautiful club. That's always my main target."

RB Leipzig: Though their form has dramatically improved since Jesse Marsch's sacking in December, Leipzig have wobbled at an inopportune moment with back-to-back defeats to Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach, leaving them on the outside of the Bundesliga's Champions League spots with just two games to go. Suddenly, the Europa League is not merely a shot at silverware but a chance to ensure that next season this team are seated at the continent's top table.

Now Leipzig travel to Glasgow with Domenico Tedesco looking for "brand new ideas" and "new personnel." Having said that, the space that might be offered on the counter could suit Leipzig's standard blueprint if Angelino, Dominik Szobszlai and in particular Christopher Nkunku are in the mood.

Prediction

Ibrox is a tough place to go and this is unlikely to be easy for RB Leipzig, but they might just have the quality to get the job done on the road. Pick: Rangers 1, RB Leipzig 1.