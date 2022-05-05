German side RB Leipzig leads Scottish side Rangers 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of a 2022 UEFA Europa League semifinal matchup on Thursday. But the upstart club will have to go into a hostile environment against one of the oldest and most well-supported clubs in Europe to earn a spot in the final. Both sides have the potential to earn a Champions League bid through league play but this is the most direct route into the UCL for either. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists RB Leipzig as the +104 favorite (risk $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Rangers vs. RB Leipzig odds, with Rangers the +255 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Rangers vs. RB Leipzig

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig date: Thursday, May 5

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig time: 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Rangers vs. RB Leipzig

For RB Leipzig vs. Rangers, Eimer is backing Rangers to score first for a +135 payout.

For RB Leipzig vs. Rangers, Eimer is backing Rangers to score first for a +135 payout. Founded in March of 1872, the club just celebrated its 150-year anniversary and an already rabid fanbase should be energized coming off a 1-1 draw against Old Firm rival Celtic in a game where it was considered a heavy underdog last weekend.

Rangers already laid out a pretty clear blueprint for using Ibrox Stadium to its advantage during its quarterfinal matchup against Braga. It entered the second leg down 1-0 and absolutely peppered Braga at home, outshooting the visitors 31-6 en route to a 3-1 victory that gave it a 3-2 win on aggregate.

James Tavernier scored in the second minute of that match for Rangers to set Ibrox alight and the energy from that moment forward played a huge role in the come-from-behind win. Look for Rangers to be eager to get an early goal again to level the score with RB Leipzig and use the crowd to apply pressure on the German side.

