The 2025-26 Serie A season will kick off in less than a month and there will be a lot of changes this year as 12 Serie A teams have a new manager starting from this summer, making the Italian league even more interesting and entertaining. Some big clubs like Inter and AC Milan replaced their managers, with Cristian Chivu appointed by the Nerazzurri to replace Simone Inzaghi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and Massimiliano Allegri who makes his return to Milan after replacing Sergio Conceicao at the end of a disappointing season.

AS Roma started a new promising chapter with former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who was at the same time replaced by former Giallorossi coach Ivan Juric. Igor Tudor was confirmed at Juventus after taking charge at the club in March after the sacking of Thiago Motta, while both Antonio Conte and Vincenzo Italiano will continue their cycles at Napoli and Bologna after winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia last season.

Despite many offers, especially the one coming from Inter, Como were able to keep Cesc Fabregas at the club as the former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder is widely considered as one of the most interesting young coaches around Europe and will try to achieve big things this season, while Parma appointed Carlos Cuesta former assistant to Arsenal's Mikel Arteta as the new head coach, making him the youngest ever manager in the history of the league. Let's now take a look and rank all the 20 managers, also considering the teams they are coaching this year.

1. Antonio Conte -- Napoli

The Italian manager was able to win another title in his first year at Napoli, making him the first coach ever to win the Italian Serie A with three different teams (Juventus, Inter, and Napoli). The Azzurri are still favorites to win the league after key signings such as former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. Conte will also aim to prove himself outside of domestic competitions after his immediate impact in Naples.

2. Gian Piero Gasperini -- AS Roma

After shaping Atalanta's success for a decade, Gasperini has taken on perhaps his biggest challenge yet—restoring long-term success at AS Roma. The club sees him as the best candidate for a rebuild, even if it may take time.

3. Massimiliano Allegri -- AC Milan

Allegri returns to AC Milan, where he previously won a Serie A title in 2011. After five titles with Juventus, he now aims to bring Milan back to the Champions League following a disappointing 2024–25 season with no European qualification.

4. Vincenzo Italiano -- Bologna

Italiano extended his stay at Bologna after winning the 2024–25 Coppa Italia, a historic achievement for the club. Despite fears he couldn't replicate the success of Thiago Motta, he proved doubters wrong.

5. Maurizio Sarri -- Lazio

Sarri makes a surprising return to Lazio after resigning in March 2024. Despite financial difficulties at the club, their hopes of European qualification rest heavily on his tactical acumen.

6. Cesc Fabregas -- Como

The Spanish coach is one of Europe's most exciting young managers. Como retained Fabregas despite interest from Inter and invested $100 million in the transfer market. They're now genuine contenders for a European spot.

7. Stefano Pioli -- Fiorentina

After a stint at Al-Nassr, Pioli returns to Fiorentina, where he previously coached from 2017 to 2019. Expectations are high as he replaces Raffaele Palladino.

8. Igor Tudor -- Juventus

Initially appointed as caretaker in March 2025, Tudor earned a contract extension. Despite earlier links to Conte, Juventus committed to Tudor after a rocky season under Thiago Motta.

9. Ivan Juric -- Atalanta

One of the summer's most controversial hires. Juric, a former Gasperini player, had a dismal spell at Roma and was relegated with Southampton. Now he's tasked with following a decade of success in Bergamo.

10. Cristian Chivu -- Inter

Inter took a gamble by appointing Chivu after parting with Simone Inzaghi, despite reaching the 2025 Champions League final. With only 13 Serie A games under his belt at Parma, his lack of experience makes this a risky decision.

11. Marco Baroni -- Torino

Baroni moves to Torino after one season at Lazio. The goal: push for European qualification after years of mid-table stagnation but no real relegation threat.

12. Kosta Runjaic -- Udinese

After joining Udinese in 2024 and steering them away from relegation, Runjaic now has a chance to prove he's more than a short-term solution.

13. Davide Nicola -- Cremonese

Renowned as a survival specialist, Nicola was hired to guide newly promoted Cremonese in their first season back in the top flight.

14. Alberto Gilardino -- Pisa

Pisa hired 2006 World Cup winner Gilardino following his strong run at Genoa. With Pisa returning to Serie A for the first time since 1990–91, survival will be the primary objective.

15. Patrick Vieira -- Genoa

Vieira replaced Gilardino and impressed in the latter part of the 2024–25 season. His strong performance has caught the eye of other European clubs.

16. Fabio Grosso -- Sassuolo

This season is critical for Grosso, who is getting his second shot at top-flight management following a disappointing spell at Brescia.

17. Paolo Zanetti -- Verona

Zanetti continues at Hellas Verona after finishing 14th last season. Having managed Venezia and Empoli, he's proving dependable in relegation battles.

18. Fabio Pisacane -- Cagliari

Pisacane takes his first senior team job after leading Cagliari's youth team to Coppa Italia success in 2025. Now he steps into Serie A as a debutant manager.

19. Carlos Cuesta -- Parma

The youngest manager in Serie A history, Cuesta was Arteta's assistant at Arsenal. His appointment signals a new era at Parma, following in the footsteps of previous hires like Enzo Maresca.

20. Eusebio Di Francesco -- Lecce

With four consecutive sackings and two relegations behind him, this may be Di Francesco's last chance to prove he belongs in Serie A.