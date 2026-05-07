The Champions League semifinals are considered one of the best moments of the European soccer season. Four teams, the best ones around the world, meet to reach the most important match of the year at club level, and every single season there are surprises, stunning goals and unforgettable days of soccer. Over the past decades, since the Champions League adopted its modern format in the early 2000s, fans have witnessed historic matches, unforgettable comebacks, extra-time drama, and last-minute goals that shaped the history of soccer, and this season proved it once again with the unforgettable first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich.

But where does it rank in the best Champions League semifinals?

10. AS Roma vs. Liverpool (2018)

The 2017-18 Champions League campaign was widely remembered for the incredible comebacks of AS Roma, especially the one in the quarterfinals against Barcelona, with the unexpected 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg. After that win, AS Roma faced Liverpool in the semifinals and after losing 5-2 the first leg in England, they nearly made another comeback and won 4-2 in Rome, not enough for the team then managed by Eusebio Di Francesco to bring the semifinal second leg to extra time. With 13 goals across the two legs and a thrilling second match in Rome, it was a tie to remember.

9. Inter vs. AC Milan (2023)

The 2022-23 Champions League semifinals saw the comeback of the Derby della Madonnina for the second time ever at this stage of the European competition. The first time, in 2003, two draws (0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the return leg) brought the Rossoneri to the final, where they met and won on penalties against Juventus. Twenty years later, they met again, and this time the Nerazzurri, led by Simone Inzaghi, won both legs to reach their first final since 2010. In the final, however, they were narrowly beaten 1–0 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Two ties that will live long in the memory of both fanbases, for very different reasons.

8. AC Milan vs. Manchester United (2007)

There was a time when AC Milan were dominating in Europe. AC Milan won the Champions League trophy seven times, the last one in 2007 against Liverpool in the final played in Athens. That game was only possible thanks to two-legged semifinals played against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, with a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in the first leg before the deciding second game played at San Siro and won 3-0 by the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti, with the goals scored by Ricardo Kaka, Clarence Seedorf and Alberto Gilardino.

7. Ajax vs. Tottenham (2019)

The 2018-19 semifinals saw Ajax and Tottenham facing each other for the first time in their history, and it was an incredible one. The Dutch side, after knocking out Real Madrid in the round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the quarterfinals, faced the English team led by current U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino in the last round before the final. After winning the first leg away in London, Ajax were 2–0 up at halftime in Amsterdam. However, a stunning hat-trick from Lucas Moura, with a dramatic 96th-minute winner, denied Ajax a place in the Champions League final. The outcome of that semifinal was decided by the now-abolished away goals rule.

6. Barcelona vs. Chelsea (2012)

The late goal scored by Fernando Torres in the last minute of the return leg played in Barcelona at the Camp Nou was one of the most iconic moments in the history of the tournament. After winning 1-0 in the first leg played at Stamford Bridge, Roberto Di Matteo's Blues drew 2-2 away at the Camp Nou and then faced Bayern Munich in the final played at the Allianz Arena in Germany, which they won on penalties after a last-minute goal scored by Didier Drogba that brought the final to extra time.

5. Barcelona vs. Inter (2010)

The 1-0 return leg played in Barcelona was an unforgettable moment in the history of the Champions League, as Jose Mourinho's Inter had to defend the unexpected 3-1 win in Milan of the first leg. One week later, the Nerazzurri faced the best team in the world and were forced to play over 70 minutes with 10 men after Thiago Motta was sent off. Despite the disadvantage, they defended well, conceding just once in the second half in what remains one of the greatest defensive performances in the history of the sport. A few weeks later, Inter lifted their first Champions League trophy in 45 years, defeating Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to a brace scored by Diego Milito.

4. Liverpool vs. Barcelona (2019)

Barcelona's 3-0 win at the Camp Nou in the first leg seemed to end the dreams of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to win the Champions League again. However, the miracle happened at Anfield as the Reds won 4-0 thanks to the goals scored by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, leading the English team to one of the best comebacks in recent years. Barcelona couldn't do much against Liverpool that day at Anfield, a game that led Liverpool to the final, later won vs. Tottenham in Madrid.

3. Bayern Munich vs. PSG (2026)

Let's now talk about the semifinals of this season. The first leg was clearly one of, if not the, best matches of recent years. To be fair, the second game in Munich did not reach the same level as the unforgettable night in Paris. However, that first one, with nine goals scored in 90 minutes, constant twists, and incredible drama, will live forever in the memory of soccer fans.

2. Inter vs. Barcelona (2025)

Last year's semifinals between Inter and Barcelona were just incredible. There were 13 goals scored between the first and second leg, and so many emotions. The two sides drew 3-3 in Barcelona and then the second leg was just impossible to forget. Inter struck twice in the first half through Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Çalhanoglu, but Barcelona roared back after the break with three goals from Eric García, Dani Olmo and Raphinha, seemingly ending the Nerazzurri's dream. However, a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer from Francesco Acerbi forced the tie into extra time, where Davide Frattesi scored the deciding goal to send the Italian side into their second final in three years.

1. Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (2022)

And then, the most memorable semifinals of recent years, the one between Real Madrid and Manchester City in 2022. After losing 4-3 in the first leg in Manchester, Real Madrid had to make another comeback in the semifinal return leg, after doing it against PSG and Chelsea in the previous rounds in an unforgettable run of the side coached by Ancelotti. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City scored first with Riyad Mahrez in the 73rd minute, seemingly putting the tie beyond Real Madrid and ending their hopes of another final. But at the Bernabeu, it is never over. Rodrygo scored twice in the dying moments of regular time to force extra time, where Karim Benzema converted the deciding goal for a 3–1 win. Another astonishing comeback, and another chapter written in the books of Champions League history.