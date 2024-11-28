With the league phase of the Champions League more than half way over, there are quite a few surprises in the table. RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain wouldn't make the play-in stage of the tournament if it ended now, but they aren't the only clubs with concern. Manchester City have allowed seven goals in their last two matches while going winless and Real Madrid have also dropped their last two UCL matches. Those teams can't be ruled out of hoisting the UCL trophy when it's all said and done but with the top sides struggling, let's take a look at some of the top contenders to win the Champions League as things stand.

5. Atalanta

Coming off of winning the Europa League last season, Atalanta have retooled and are looking to succeed with the step up in competition. The Italian side have the second-best defensive record, only conceding one goal in UCL play so far while scoring 11 in their five matches. Six may have come in one match away to Young Boys but having taken a point off of Arsenal, Atalanta can go toe to toe with the best sides in the competition as Gian Piero Gasperini has the team well prepared for any challenge in their way.

4. Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is back and Arsenal are back to their best. They can find a way to defeat teams without the Norweigan under Mikel Arteta but that doesn't mean that Arsenal aren't a better team with their prolific 10 in the ranks. The Gunners have only allowed two goals so far in Champions League play but they've only lost one match. Also chasing the Premier League title, anything less than a UCL final appearance would feel like a disappointment for Arsenal at this stage.

3. Inter

Under Simone Inzaghi, there's nothing pretty for Inter. They show up, score a goal or two and defend for their lives. Luckily for them, that's a proven way to win championships. The only team remaining to have not conceded a goal in UCL play, Inter don't feel like they've hit top gear yet because Lautaro Martinez has yet to become the Champions League force that he can be. But the flip side of that is getting contributions from so many parts of the roster will help ensure that there's never a game that Inter are well and truly out of.

2. Barcelona

Barcelona are back. The top-scoring team in Champions League play with 18 goals in five matches, there doesn't feel like there is a side that can stop Barcelona from scoring. A large reason for that is the presence of Robert Lewandowski who now has seven Champions League goals this season which is already his highest tally during his time with the club. Able to find the back of the net with ease, the Polish striker has joined the company of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players with 100 Champions League goals to their names.

1. Liverpool

Arne Slot is living a charmed life so far. Atop the table five games through the league phase, even Mohamed Salah missing a penalty can't stop the Reds. They easily dispatched Real Madrid, and in the early stages, they seem to be in the driver's seat for every competition that they're taking part in. While there has to be a bump in the road somewhere, until that happens, Liverpool are top contenders for everything until proven otherwise.