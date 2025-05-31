The dust may have just settled on the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain capturing their title in their history by defeating Inter, 5-0, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start looking forward to next year. While all the spots in the league phase haven't been determined yet, historically, the Champions League winners come from the teams who qualify automatically via league position instead of those who have to go through the playoffs to book their tickets.

Despite 2024-25 having an unexpected final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, the odds still favor the dominance of England and Spain in the final next season. There's quite a shuffle happening with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool, Rayan Cherki reportedly set to join Manchester City, Florian Wirtz reportedly set to join Liverpool, and of course, the arrival of Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu presents plenty of questions this summer. The upcoming Club World Cup will help answer some of those questions, as we'll get an early look at some of the teams that will be in the Champions League next season, but let's take a look at who should be the favorites in the next edition and why.

Incomplete: Real Madrid

The arrival of Alexander-Arnold helps with one of Madrid's major issues of chance creation this season, but it doesn't help with their lack of balance. Alonso has quite a job ahead of him figuring out how to prevent Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior from occupying the same spaces in the attack. There's a midfield to sort out and likely more new additions also coming to the team. All of that considered, it's tough to know what Real Madrid will look like next season to put them among the top contenders for a UCL crown. On talent, they could certainly put things together and become world beaters next season. It's just something where they have to show that they are still Real Madrid before being listed as a top-five UCL contender.

5. Liverpool

With Alexander-Arnold departing, Liverpool have their own questions in defense, but those are easier to stomach after Mohamed Salah's past season. With Florian Wirtz reportedly close and Jeremie Frimpong having already arrived, the Reds could have more than enough incoming talent to not only keep up this season's level but to also take a step forward. Winning the Premier League in year one under Arne Slot, expectations will be high in his second season, but with the squad knowing how he wants to play, the Reds will be right there among the contenders again. Their depth to compete in multiple competitions and strength in the academy also means that steps forward can be expected from young players as well.

4. Arsenal

Defensively, Arsenal's floor is so much higher than most teams in the world, but they need to take that next step offensively to ensure that they can keep up with other top teams in the world. This season, the Gunners were crying out for an addition at striker to take the next step, and this could be the summer that they take care of that issue, but even without a top-tier striker, as long as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are healthy, Arsenal have a chance.

3. Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is still only 17 years old. This could be pinned just on him as maintaining his level would push Barcelona back within having a shot at a berth in the final next season, but what's hard to comprehend is that Yamal will still improve as a player as he gets older. Add that with Pedri in midfield and Raphinha playing at a Ballon d'Or level, and the Barcelona attack is in good hands. Even if age finally catches up to Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres showed that he can lead the line as well. Marc Andre Ter-Stegen will also be back in net after missing most of the season with an injury, improving the defense. More additions will need to be made to Hansi Flick's defense, but considering how Barcelona performed this season, if they even have a minor defensive improvement in the next campaign, look out.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

After just winning their first Champions League title in club history, there's no reason why PSG shouldn't be among the favorites to lift the trophy again next season. This is such a young team that, even after their exploits this season, PSG are set to be a force for years to come. Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all 25 or younger, and under Luis Enrique, they've been able to gain experience in matches of the biggest magnitude. Teams around them will improve, but even if PSG don't opt to add another star during the summer, this is a scary squad.

1. Manchester City

This was Manchester City's worst season under Pep Guardiola, and they were still able to finish in the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League next season. With Rodri back and reinforcement on the way, there's no reason not to expect a return to form from Manchester City, which is a scary proposition. Europe was spared from the wrath of City this season, but that won't be the case next campaign as they won't be down for long.