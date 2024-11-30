As the MLS Cup Playoffs continue and upsets reign supreme, the only one of the top three seeds in either conference that remains is the Los Angeles Galaxy. Facing the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final, the winner of that match is guaranteed to host the MLS Cup since both teams are higher in the Supporters' Shield Standings than Eastern Conference finalists Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls. While predicting the playoffs has been impossible, that doesn't mean that we can't take a look at what the best possible MLS Cup outcomes could be depending on how things shake out.

Let's take a look:

4. Seattle Sounders vs. Orlando City SC

While there's nothing truly wrong with this matchup, the biggest question would be where will the goals come from. These are two teams guided by their defenses, and they've allowed a combined three goals during the entire MLS Cup playoffs. The Sounders would have a chance to secure their first MLS Cup title since 2019 and Orlando would look to secure their first in club history but that doesn't do enough to propel what's sure to be a defensive battle into being one of the top possible matchups for MLS Cup.

3. Seattle Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls

While this would have a lot in common with Seattle facing Orlando defensively, the Red Bulls are also looking for their first MLS Cup in team history. One of the most recognized brands in the entire league, one that even had Thierry Henry roam the pitch for them, and they've yet to win an MLS Cup. In fact, the Red Bulls haven't even appeared in MLS Cup since 2008 which was a very different era for the league. This could be a chance for a historic brand to net their first title which is a landmark moment.

2. LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC

Here's where we're starting to cook. Not only does one the top attacks in MLS Cup playoffs get to take the pitch, but this is a clash that has star power and a sleeping giant able to capture their first MLS championship since 2014. Behind Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Marco Reus and Dejan Joveljic are a fearsome foresome that can make any defense pay. Facing Orlando, they'd have a chance to really show what they can do but that doesn't make it the most appealing matchup possible.

1. LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

It's weird that despite these being two recognizable brands, this feels like a David vs. Goliath matchup between Los Angeles and New York. Marquee MLS franchises will have a chance to clash in this case with something significant on the line. The Galaxy would be in search of their sixth MLS Cup title extending their record while Red Bulls chase their first. Sleeping giants are returning to the top of the league.