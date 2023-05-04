As with every season, there are winners and losers across every single one of soccer's major leagues but Europe has been treated to a number of spectacular failures so far this campaign. The wheels have fallen off for Paris Saint-Germain -- again -- while Tottenham Hotspur are an absolute mess yet both are made to look less ridiculous by Chelsea's staggering decline. Historic names like Valencia are up against it to remain topflight fixtures while some expected anticipated title challenges never materialized and threatened to engulf the likes of Liverpool in crisis.

We look at our top five most disappointing European sides this term.

Honorable mention: Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side could yet salvage a top-four finish in the Premier League but the Reds have made extremely hard work of it. Out of all domestic cups as well as the Champions League, Liverpool's preseason hopes of a title challenge have fallen well short. Ownership uncertainty has not helped, but a big summer beckons at Anfield regardless of whether or not UCL soccer returns next term.

5. Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel is discovering just how much work he has ahead of him with Bayern Munich at present after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann. The timing was somewhat surprising when the German giants opted to replace the young tactician with the Champions League-winning former Chelsea boss after they knocked PSG out of Europe, but question marks had been there for some time. Tuchel failed to stop Bayern crashing out of both the UCL and the DFB Pokal with a fight on now to keep ex-club Borussia Dortmund at bay in the Bundesliga. Their season might not be as catastrophic as some of their other European rivals, but it is still well short of expected and even saw Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane come to blows recently.

4. Valencia

Gone are the days when Valencia were one of La Liga's powers challenging for the title with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The early 2000s was a magical period for Los Che with two Spanish titles and UEFA Cup success so this year's relegation battle must be a sobering experience for those connected to the fallen Valencian giants. Owner Peter Lim risks sending Valencia the way of sunken Deportivo La Coruna unless Ruben Baraja's side can complete a late rescue mission to stay up. It might not be the same vintage of years gone by with the likes of David Villa, David Silva, Juan Mata or even Pablo Aimar and Kily Gonzalez, but the current crop still boasts talent like USMNT star Yunus Musah yet they are only separated from the trapdoor on goal difference right now.

3. Tottenham

Antonio Conte's time in charge always promised to be entertaining but few predicted it would implode the way that it did with the Italian effectively throwing in the towel because he could not rid the current squad of the club's DNA. The Londoners are known as something of a nearly club with little silverware to show for their best moments in modern history and Tottenham have been more reliant than ever on talisman Harry Kane's goals. They might yet save European soccer for next term but Spurs are struggling to convince any serious managerial prospect to risk their reputation to join them after high-profile failures including Jose Mourinho.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

Luckily for Qatar-backed PSG, Chelsea have not only outspent the French champions but also outdone them in the comedy stakes with the Blues' farcical Premier League form making Les Parisiens' labored efforts at a historic 11th Ligue 1 title look almost admirable. After an excellent start to the campaign which saw Christophe Galtier's men unbeaten going into the FIFA 2022 World Cup, things unraveled quickly with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar spectacularly failing to take the team past Bayern Munich just weeks before Julian Nagelsmann was dismissed. PSG have since gone from crisis to crisis with Neymar getting injured again, Galtier courting controversy and now Messi suspended and fined for an all-advised commercial trip to Saudi Arabia as fans protest against club leadership. This current drama feels almost uniquely Parisien and the team could yet salvage the French title despite being well below their best since the World Cup in Qatar.

1. Chelsea FC

UEFA Champions League winners as recently as 2021, the Blues are a shadow of the team that they were under Thomas Tuchel with Todd Boehly's takeover rapidly turning them into a big spending laughing stock. The German was axed just months into Chelsea's new era with Graham Potter tasked with overhauling the Londoners on and off the pitch. However, the task was too great for the English tactician who left upwardly mobile Brighton and Hove Albion for the Stamford Bridge hot seat. Potter has now departed and the Blues are yet to appoint a full-time replacement with Frank Lampard called back into action after a disastrous spell with Everton. As things stand, Chelsea are highly likely to be out of all European competitions next season, and mathematically, they could still get relegated.