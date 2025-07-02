The FIFA Club World Cup is nearing its end as the final eight clubs involved in the tournament will play the quarterfinals ahead of the semifinals and the final that will take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium. As some European giants like Juventus, Inter and Manchester City were knocked out in the round of 16, others managed to keep their title hopes alive. Let's now rank the four matches that will take place this weekend and what we can expect from the quarterfinals matchups:

4. Palmeiras vs. Chelsea

Palmeiras managed to win in the round of 16 against another Brazilian, winning 1-0 against Botafogo and will face Chelsea after the team coached by Enzo Maresca won 4-1 in the round of 16 against Benfica. The match was suspended for around two hours as storms greatly impacted the clash, and the Italian manager spoke after the match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes and said, "I think it's a joke, to be honest. It's not football. It's completely something new. I struggle to understand. I can understand if it's security reasons, but if you suspend seven or eight games, then it's probably not the right place to do the competition." Palmeiras striker Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea at the end of the summer tournament, might play his final match with the Brazilian club against his new club. An enticing matchup.

Date : Friday, July 4 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 4 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3. Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The two teams met multiple times before, including the 2024 Champions League final played at Wembley, when Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid won 2-0 against the German giants. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham won't face his brother Jobe, who just joined Dortmund this summer, as the younger English midfielder received a yellow card against Monterrey and won't be available.

Date : Saturday, July 5 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 5 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

2. Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal

The two biggest surprises of the round of 16 will meet in the quarterfinals. While Fluminense knocked out 2025 Champions League finalist Inter by winning 2-0, Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal surprised the world and won 4-3 against Manchester City. As the two surprises of the tournament will meet on Friday, one of them will definitely be in the top four of the tournament and will meet the winning team of the tie between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

Date : Friday, July 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

1. PSG vs. Bayern Munich

PSG will face Bayern Munich for what will be considered one of the biggest matchups of the tournament. The German giants will face the 2024-25 Champions League winners in the quarterfinals, and whoever wins the match can also aspire to become world champions. PSG dominated the tournament so far and won 4-0 in the round of 16 tie against Inter Miami, while Bayern Munich won 4-2 against Flamengo. This is one of those matches that can't be missed.