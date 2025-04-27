The celebrations are only just beginning after Liverpool officially became the Premier League champions on Sunday, but as one title race comes to a close, the countdown begins for the start of the next title race.

Admittedly, it is too early to know for sure how next season might play out, especially if this campaign is anything to go by. Liverpool had just a 5.1% chance of winning the Premier League title at the start of the season, per Opta, but quickly took a commanding lead and cruised their way to the title. It was not the only surprising development of the campaign – Manchester City, who had an 82.2% chance to win the title, were out of the race by the new year and are currently stuck in the middle of a battle to finish in a UEFA Champions League berth.

Much of next season's title race might also depend on the business done in the transfer window, since a busy summer awaits several teams. That could be true for City and Liverpool as much as it might be for other ambitious sides like Newcastle United and Aston Villa, hoping to rise up the ranks, and the same is true for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur after surprisingly poor seasons. Not all of them will be title contenders, but the unexpected outcomes of this season mean that some will shoot their shot next time around and could be worth keeping an eye on.

Here's an early look at next season's contenders for the Premier League title.

Honorable mention: Aston Villa

Unai Emery has successfully taken Aston Villa from strength to strength in his two-plus years on the job, most recently going toe-to-toe with a very impressive Paris Saint-Germain side before their quarterfinal exit in the UEFA Champions League. At this point in time, though, they feel a step or two removed from being a dark horse contender for the title. Breaking into the upper echelons of the Premier League is an uphill battle for any team that is not already there, especially one that will have to deal with the grueling Thursday-Sunday cadence reserved for teams in the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League. Pencil them is a very viable contender for a top-four spot, barring some major summer signings and another unusual Premier League season.

5. Chelsea

Once upon a time, Chelsea were surprising many by keeping pace with Liverpool despite shifting to a youth-focused squad with an inexperienced manager in Enzo Maresca. The last four years have not necessarily been kind to them, though – they have won just seven of their last 17 Premier League games, and Cole Palmer has not scored in his last 12 league games. The money and prestige that come with a Champions League spot could help them upgrade their squad, too. That is perhaps the only thing that gives them an edge over Villa since, truthfully, the Blues do not look like they are ready to be a genuine contender for the title just yet.

4. Newcastle United

Being labeled a dark horse means it is still incredibly likely that the trophy will go elsewhere, but if any team has earned the label, it is Newcastle United. Eddie Howe is to the Magpies what Emery is to Villa, though Newcastle seem a step ahead of Villa at this stage. There is an argument to be made that they have been the most in-form team in England since the new year, picking up some notable wins against Arsenal and Liverpool along the way. Howe and company also snapped the team's 65-year trophy drought along the way when they won the EFL Cup in March, making them one of the more intriguing teams to follow both in England and in Europe next season. Their hopes of another impressive campaign, though, may rest on their summer business – there is definitely a question of whether or not they can hang onto Alexander Isak, who has 22 league goals this season, and they may need to upgrade in several positions to really go up a level.

3. Liverpool

There are probably three genuine contenders for the title as things stand – Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City – and the ranking could change dramatically depending on their summers. The Reds might still be in confetti-filled settings, but there was a reason they only had a 5.1% chance of winning the title this season – they opted not to refresh the squad. Liverpool's bet that their veterans had one more strong season in them ultimately paid off, but at some point, Arne Slot and company will need to build for a life without the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. There's also the added complication of filling Trent Alexander-Arnold's role when he makes his likely move to Real Madrid over the summer, which could be the immediate priority when they do their summertime business. If they successfully upgrade their squad in time for next season, they may just be the favorites to repeat; if not, they may have to settle for a lower spot on the table.

2. Arsenal

There's a theme developing of always being the bridesmaid for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are set to clinch their third successive second-place finish. They will be appeased with this season's inability to enter the title race with their first Champions League semifinal in nearly two decades, but this season's league form offered plenty of reminders that the Gunners need a true goal scorer to do serious damage in the domestic competition. There's also an argument to be made that if no other team perfectly conducts their business in the transfer window, the Gunners might still have what it takes to rise to the top in another Premier League season of imperfections. The surest way to finish first, though, will likely be by landing the forward they clearly miss; if not, the pressure will likely only mount on Arteta.

1. Manchester City

This Premier League season may have been unique in a lot of ways, but if there's any team worth paying attention to next season, it's Manchester City. They may have exited the title race quickly this time around, but the weight of expectations will return in no time at the Etihad Stadium, especially after their splurges in the winter transfer window. Rebuilding may be the focus in the summer, especially as Hugo Viana starts his new role as the director of football. He will be tasked with finding a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne and City will still have to figure out what to do while Rodri finishes up his recovery from an ACL tear, but with Pep Guardiola still around and Erling Haaland ready to reclaim his status as his generation's greatest goal scorer, it is hard not to pick them as the team to beat.