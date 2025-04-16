Four teams remain in this season's UEFA Champions League as the semifinals are set to begin at the end of April. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain as the two sides look for their first-ever UCL title, while Inter and Barcelona meet in a battle of continental heavyweights.

Now, 180 minutes remain, and maybe more, until we find out who will meet in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31. Before we get there, let's rank the potential final combinations now that the semis have concluded.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

4. PSG vs. Inter

This is still pretty darn good. Being the "worst" potential final isn't the way to think about it -- it's more like the least awesome, but it's still pretty great. You'd have a PSG team looking to complete their project like Manchester City did a couple of seasons ago, while Inter were also finalists two seasons ago and remained consistent, making super smart moves along the way like getting Marcus Thuram and Yann Sommer.

PSG have improved more than any team over the last, say, eight months, going from what many thought, including me, was pretender status to contender. It was always hard to imagine them getting better after losing Kylian Mbappe, but that's what happened. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has come in and showed off his magic, Joao Neves is one of the more underrated midfielders in the world, Ousmane Dembele has lived up to his potential and Bradley Barcola has future superstar written all over him. That's not even to mention the other incredible pieces they already have. This would have potential for plenty of flair and goals, and I'm all for it.

3. PSG vs. Barca

So many storylines here. Dembele used to play for Barcelona, asnd PSG coach Luis Enrique led the classic Neymar, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Barca side. Hansi Flick, Barca's manager, was the Bayern boss when they beat PSG in the final during COVID. They each have rosters that are absolutely loaded, and it would have a ton of potential for a 4-3 final as the defenses aren't the sharpest.

This would be a fantastic showcase of the world's top young talents led by Barca wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who has 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season, as he'd look to cap off his Euro glory from last summer with taking Barca back to the top of European soccer -- a place they haven't been in a decade.

2. Arsenal vs. Inter

This is just a special matchup between two massive clubs that have dreamed of European glory. Inter have done it three times before, but as the game has changed over the years with the money in England and the strength of Barcelona and Real Madrid, many have wondered if, not when, an Italian team could reach the summit once again. If any team can, it's this dynamic, disciplined Inter side. They've been to the final and would aim to learn from their mistakes from a year ago, while Arsenal would be pulling off a dream run to the final that few saw coming after all of the injuries.

With Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard going up against players like Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and more, this has tactical chess match written all over it, but with the speed and technical ability to produce some sensational moments.

1. Barcelona vs. Arsenal

How could this not be number one? It's been nearly 20 years since that night at the Stade de France when Arsenal faced Barcelona in the 2006 final. Sol Campbell's goal in the 37th minute made Arsenal believe, even with Jens Lehmann's red card in the 18th minute. But a goal from Samuel Eto'o in the 76th minute and Juliano Belletti four minutes later gave Barca just their second UCL crown and their first since 1992. Both teams had hoped to get back to this stage but they have done it quicker than most thought. There was a time not too long ago when Barca's financial issues seemed destined to limit their ability on the European stage, while Arsenal were just trying to get going under Arteta. But both have shown since the beginning of the season that the potential is there, with Barca able to blow teams out left and right and the Gunners capable of holding Real Madrid to next to nothing for 180 minutes.

There's no doubt that night has left Arsenal supporters wondering what could have been had it not been for that red card. This is the chance at redemption, against a badge that just brings back bad memories. It's an opportunity to write their own history against a team that, while having some veteran presence, still has a lot of young players who also haven't been in this situation.

Imagine 90 minutes of Saka, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal running down the wings. An end-to-end game between these two would be absolute football heaven.