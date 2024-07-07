The Copa America heads into the semifinals with a healthy mix of heavy-hitters looking to add to their trophy cabinets and a captivating Cinderella story, setting up for an intriguing finale to the South American championship.

Each team naturally has eyes on the same prize -- the winners' podium at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14th -- but with a different point to prove. Three years removed from winning the Copa America and a year and a half after winning the World Cup, Argentina aim to stay atop of international soccer's world order. Uruguay and Colombia, meanwhile, are resurgent programs with their own ambitions and Jesse Marsch's unbelievable start to life as the Canada head coach could inspire optimism that carries them through the run-up to the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

The semifinalists will combine for a fascinating final regardless, but some will naturally be more exciting than others. Before the final four play for a trip to Miami Gardens, here's a ranking of the possible final matchups.

Semifinal schedule and how to watch

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, July 9

Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Wednesday, July 10

Uruguay vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

4. Canada vs. Uruguay

Few things are more fun than a Cinderella story at a tournament, but a deep run from an underdog always forces one question: Can they actually keep this up much longer? Most would argue that in Canada's case, the answer is likely no -- the semifinal matchup against Argentina is expected to be insurmountable, even by Marsch's admission. If they somehow managed to get through, though, they will rightfully be the underdogs again at Hard Rock Stadium. This potential match seems poised to be a lopsided one that favors an in-form Uruguay, which downgrades the entertainment value of a final, but the added narrative of two former Leeds United coaches in Marsch and Uruguay's Marcelo Bielsa adds a fun element to this possible clash.

3. Canada vs. Colombia

This potential final could also be a lopsided affair with Colombia rightly favored over Canada, but the reason this possible game ranks higher is because of the South American side's upward trajectory. Colombia hit a low by failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but have turned things around impressively since -- they are in the midst of a 27-match unbeaten run, a streak that includes wins over Brazil and Spain in recent months. Considering Los Cafeteros have only won the Copa America once, this final offers the chance at a notable history-making moment for Colombia. With the 2026 World Cup just two years away, they might be laying the foundations for an important stretch in the team's history, too.

2. Argentina vs. Uruguay

The primary storyline of this Copa America is that it could be Lionel Messi's final international tournament with Argentina, and so any final that puts him 90 minutes away from lifting the trophy for a second time will arguably offer the most compelling scenario. This matchup could also deliver high entertainment value considering the competitiveness of two in-form teams, especially considering their most recent meeting, when Uruguay won 2-0 at Argentina in November. A Bielsa-led resurgence means Uruguay are one of the most captivating sides in the world right now and on top of all of that, there's some history on the line, too. Both sides are tied with 15 Copa America titles, the most of any side, and have a chance to hold top spot on their own with a win.

1. Argentina vs. Colombia

Like the potential meeting between Argentina and Uruguay, this game is compelling for similar reasons -- both are among the best teams at the Copa America, so a very competitive matchup is expected. This one, though, would be a battle between the world's No. 1 ranked team in Argentina and arguably the world's most in-form team in Colombia. Both feel like unstoppable forces right now, which makes a game in which one must end up on the losing side incredibly fascinating. It's hard to predict which way this will go -- the last time these two played was at the 2021 Copa America, when Argentina beat Colombia on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Both teams feel like they are in different eras, though, making it a much-anticipated potential final.