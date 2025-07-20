Four football powerhouses remain at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, and each team is carrying its nation's hopes into the semifinals. The final four countries include a defending Euro champion, a women's World Cup title holder, a tournament dark horse, and a David among multiple Goliaths. Only one of them can lift Europe's most prestigious trophy on Sunday, July 27.

The road to the semifinals was a chaotic journey in a tournament that has been filled with plenty of drama and goals. England seek a repeat as the Lionesses get stronger each game, while Spain have impressed with their signature flair in possession on the hunt to add a Euro title to their World Cup triumph. Germany are a proven foe with physical play and organization, and Italy remain a surprising underdog, making history along the way.

The final four will clash in an epic semifinal round to determine who will advance to compete for Europe's ultimate prize. The stakes keep getting higher, and all eyes will be on the final two nations. But which two teams could be a dream final pairing? As England battle Italy on Tuesday and Germany face Spain on Wednesday, it's time to have a little fun by ranking four potential Euro finals:

No. 4: Italy vs. Spain

It's Cinderella against the machine dream killer. Italy have slammed the door shut on outsiders' low expectations with help from Cristina Girelli's three clutch goals in the tournament. They'd be hopeful to replicate a 1997 Euro semifinal upset against Spain in a championship final, but this is a different era. Spain's playmaking and firepower could be a nightmare for Italy's compact defense, but anything can happen in tournament football.

No. 3: England vs. Germany

A proper European heavyweight battle, as some might say. But not me. Sure, these are two of the most celebrated teams in Europe, but this would ultimately be a repeat of the 2022 Euro final. As memorable as Chloe Kelly's 2022 championship celebration was when the squad etched their names into history, sequels are just never as good as the originals. Still, getting the chance to see goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger and Hannah Hampton go head-to-head would be another great chapter in the rivalry.

No. 2: Italy vs. Germany

I'll be upfront and say this match has the potential to be a defensive gridlock, and that's just never fun for neutrals or tournament football. However, a dark horse and an underdog battling it out for supremacy while a pair of Europe's elite are on the outside looking in? That's the stuff a hater's dreams are made of. Germany's physicality and set-piece dominance against Italy's creative counterattacks could be a fun final. There's always the possibility this pairing could be more than just a bunch of congestion. In fact, maybe there's room for more tactical exchanges with a sprinkling of chaos -- a perfect recipe for a championship.

No. 1: England vs. Spain

If Germany vs. England is too early of an unwanted sequel, then England vs. Spain is more of a spin-off between titans. A rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, Spain's march in the 2025 Euro comes after a 2022 Euro quarterfinal exit and a 2023 World Cup triumph. La Roja's backline has hardly been put through the ringer this tournament, and the Lionesses could be the ultimate test.

Spain's Esther Gonzalez leads the Golden Boot race with four goals, and Alexia Putellas has a stacked resume for player of the tournament. Meanwhile, England's goal scoring has been spread across the roster, while Alessia Russo leads the team in assists (three) and general relentlessness. Will a tactical overplay by Sarina Wiegman prove golden, or will Spain's staple possession-based "tiki-taka" cement their status as champions? Either way, it'll be a battle for a definitive reign as Europe's dominant force.