After kicking off their MLS season with a bang, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will begin their inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup run on Thursday entering the completion in the round of 16. With an away trip to face Nashville SC on the docket, the Herons will need to play three matches in the next eight days which means that it will be quite important for the Herons to get off to a fast start. They have the ability to rotate some during league play after picking up seven points from their first three matches of the season but taking part in so many competitions, it's only natural that Tata Martino may need to prioritize some.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While Inter Miami won't take part in the U.S. Open Cup this season, they'll still have the Champions Cup, league play, and the Leagues Cup to contend with. They're on the same pace as reigning Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati after three matches but after shipping right back DeAndre Yedlin to them and adding midfielder Federico Redondo to the ranks, Miami hace less depth top to bottom than Cincinnati. While everyone would like to win all four trophies that Miami will compete for, some are more important than others. Here's how they should prioritize them.

4. Supporters' Shield

With MLS being a salary-cap league, it's hard to focus on every match during a league season. Just during March, Inter Miami will play seven matches and eventually the Herons will need to rotate, which could lead to dropped points. This doesn't mean that Miami won't win the shield but when rotation has to be taken into account while traveling all over America and potentially Mexico or beyond, it's hard to imagine Miami sweeping the board with a core of four players who are 35 years of age or older. We've still yet to see if Luis Suarez will play on turf in Major League Soccer which is another thing that is important to watch and could cap how well Miami do in the regular season.

3. Leagues Cup

After winning the Leagues Cup last season, it would be great to win it again but in a group that includes Tigres, it will be much harder. The tournament kicks off in late July as well at which time Miami will be in midseason form but it's hard to project to a tournament like that this soon into the season. Taking into account that the Herons would then need to win six matches after the completion of the group stages to lift the tournament, it's a tough ask. Also, keep in mind that the Copa America is this year, and while it's being played in the United States, the final is on July 14. If Messi and Argentina, the reigning champs, make a run to the final, it wouldn't be surprising to see him have some vacation time afterward and potentially miss the start. The final being in Miami helps a bit though.

2. MLS Cup

When the top nine teams in each conference have a chance to win MLS Cup, Inter Miami only needs to make sure not to go into a lengthy slide of dropped points and they'll have no issues getting into playoffs. When a team gets into the final nine it comes down to who has the biggest stars as they shine the brightest in a knockout competition. Boasting an attack led by Messi and Suarez, there is no team in the league that has more experience in knockout tournaments at their disposal than the Herons. Outside of Champions Cup, making sure that Miami are healthy for the end of the season is critical.

1. Champions Cup

This one's easy. While a berth at the Club World Cup is on the line, entering in the round of 16 means that Miami will also only need to get past four teams as opposed to the longer road to win other competitions. While the Herons are working to get up to full match fitness, the easiest competition to win is always the one right in front of you and that's the Champions Cup.

"The Champions Cup is a great challenge and is possibly the most important tournament we will play in," Martino said during the preseason."It is also a different tournament from the league because the league is so long that it allows you to make the odd mistake, the short tournaments and head-to-head matches allow you few or almost no errors."

If Miami only raise one trophy this season, it's more than okay if it's Champions Cup where they would become only the second MLS team ever to win the tournament following in the footsteps of the Seattle Sounders.