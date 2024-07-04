After an entertaining group stage that saw several surprise teams rise to the top and send some well-regarded sides packing, the Copa America quarterfinals are expected to be just as entertaining.

While reigning champions Argentina are steadily maintaining their status as the favorites to win the tournament again, a resurgent Uruguay and Colombia seem just as willing to chart a path to the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium. Things have been less straightforward for one heavy-hitter in particular, though -- Brazil. The nine-time Copa America winners won just one of their group stage games and their lackluster performances have forced many to question just how deep they will go.

The upset-filled nature of this year's competition will lead to a surprise semifinalist in either Venezuela and Canada, both of whom punched above their weight in the group stage. Venezuela, a team that advanced to the knockouts just five times in 19 previous trips to the Copa America, topped a group including Ecuador and Mexico and have impressed throughout. Canada, meanwhile, aim to bill themselves as a team on the rise with new head coach Jesse Marsch after escaping a group that also included Chile. Panama, meanwhile, will hope to keep impressing after leapfrogging the United States to progress out of Group C and Ecuador hope to go one better after reaching their fourth straight quarterfinal.

The quarterfinal matchups offer a wide range of storylines considering the variety of the teams involved, though some will naturally be more compelling than others. Here's a ranking of the next four games on the Copa America's calendar.

Quarterfinal schedule and how to watch

All times U.S./Eastern

You can watch the Copa America on Fubo (try for free)

Thursday, July 4

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, July 5

Venezuela vs. Canada, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, July 6

Colombia vs. Panama, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

4. Argentina vs. Ecuador, July 4, Houston

This one feels like the textbook definition of a one-sided matchup, and it is not just because Lionel Messi plays for Argentina. The reigning champions have hit few stumbling blocks en route to the quarterfinals because of their quality and depth, chiefly with Lautaro Martinez scoring four goals despite starting just one game. Ecuador, meanwhile, scraped their way into the last eight -- they only beat Group B bottom-dwellers Jamaica while tying 0-0 with an unimpressive Mexico team. Messi may have a limited role on Thursday but with or without him, Argentina are rightfully the favorites in the first game of the round.

3. Colombia vs. Panama, July 6, Glendale, Ariz.

This one feels nearly just as one-sided, but there are some uniquely compelling narratives here. Colombia have been one of the most impressive teams at the Copa America this summer, topping a group with Brazil and extending their unbeaten run to 26 games. The onus is on them to put together another statement win and make a real challenge for the trophy, which is an exciting prospect in and of itself. Panama, meanwhile, are a surprise quarterfinalists and will be eager to prove that their 2-1 win over the U.S. was no fluke. It feels unlikely, though, that they will gain a strong enough foothold on the match to even test a high-flying Colombia.

2. Venezuela vs. Canada, July 5, Arlington, Texas

Neither of these teams were atop the list of potential semifinalists before the competition began but before the weekend's over, one of them will land in the final four. Venezuela have been the surprise of the Copa America, topping an evenly-matched Group B by winning each of their three matches and impressing along the way. They are the narrow favorites against a Canada team that's making a statement earlier than one may have anticipated. Marsch has only been the head coach for roughly a month but has led the national team to impressive heights, but after scoring just one goal in the group stage, they have much to prove against an in-form Venezuela. This game will serve as a major moment for one of these teams and that's a very exciting prospect, especially since it's hard to predict which one will advance.

1. Uruguay vs. Brazil, July 6, Paradise, Nev.

The Copa America is unquestionably saving the best for last with Uruguay's clash with Brazil, which will be a litmus test for both teams' Copa America journeys. Uruguay are riding a high with three wins in Group C and are a dark horse contender to win the whole thing, putting them in a strong position to make the biggest statement of all at the competition -- ousting Brazil. Despite boasting the likes of Vinicius Junior and Endrick, Brazil have done little to impress so far at the Copa America. This match could be an opportunity for them to reset, though, considering the intensity of the opponent and the do-or-die nature of the game itself. Regardless of how it shakes out, we are bound to learn plenty about both teams by the time the final whistle blows.