PSG and Inter will meet on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final that will determine the winner of the most important club trophy of the season. The Nerazzurri reached their second final in three season, after losing the 2023 edition in the 1-0 final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and they have the chance to win their fourth ever Champions League trophy, after winning the last one in 2010 under Jose Mourinho at the end of the historical season when Inter won the treble. PSG, on the other side, are yet to win their first Champions League trophy, and they will play their second ever final of the tournament after losing 1-0 in the 2020 edition against Bayern Munich with the deciding goal scored by Kingsley Coman.

The team coached by Luis Enrique were able to reach the final after knocking out Arsenal in the two-legged semifinals, as the French giants won 1-0 in London before winning 2-1 the return leg in Paris on Wednesday, thanks to the goals scored by Fabian Ruiz and former Inter winger Achraf Hakimi. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, managed to eliminate Barcelona in the semifinals after knocking out Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, as Simone Inzaghi's side played one of the most memorable Champions League ties in the history of the game, and at the end managed to win 4-3 the return leg with the winning goal scored by Davide Frattesi after drawing 3-3 in Barcelona in the first game. Both sides are full of talents and players that can decide the final at any moment, but let's take a look at the top five players that will feature in the Champions League final this season:

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

5. GK Yann Sommer, Inter

It wasn't easy to pick the best goalkeeper, especially considering the incredible performances of PSG player Gianluigi Donnarumma against Liverpool in the round of 16 and then in the quarterfinals against Aston Villa. Yann Sommer been absolutely impressive, especially in the first leg of the Arsenal matchup in London. However, the Swiss goalkeeper showed out, especially against Barcelona in the two-legged semifinals, proving he is one of the best players around Europe. His incredible saves, in particular the one on Lamine Yamal at San Siro in the second leg played in Milan, showed why Inter decided to sign him to replace Andre Onana in the summer of 2023.

4. Achraf Hakimi, PSG

The PSG winger played for the Italian side during the 2020-21 season under Antonio Conte, when he was the Inter manager. His impact in the Italian Serie A was outstanding, and his performances led the Nerazzurri to win their first Scudetto in 11 years before PSG decided to sign him in the summer of 2021 for around $70 million, add-ons included. The Nerazzurri, after his departure, replaced him with Dutch winger Denzel Dumfries, who improved a lot and he's now close to the level of Achraf Hakimi, but still not quite there. The Moroccan star can be considered as one of the best players around the world, and he will have the chance to lift the trophy in front of his former teammates and fans after scoring the deciding goal of the semifinals tie against Arsenal in Paris.

3. Lautaro Martinez, Inter

The Inter captain has been incredible this season, and he also showed why last year as he was named seventh in voting for the Ballon d'Or. Winning the Champions League would be the only trophy he still hasn't won so far in his career, and his quick recovery ahead of the second leg of the semifinals against Barcelona showed how much he wants to achieve it, starting six days after suffering a muscular injury in the match played in Barcelona. Compared to the 2023 final against Manchester City, when he was playing alongside Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, his new teammate, Marcus Thuram, has helped Lautaro Martinez to improve his goal records and performances.

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG has been by far the best signing of the 2025 January transfer window and possibly one of the best ever made in the winter transfer session. The former Napoli winger has been able to prove himself in a very short time in France as well, and since he joined Luis Enrique's team, he scored four goals and provided six assists, but most notably, he was able to show all his talent and quickly gained a starting place in the team. He will be the most talented player on both teams in that game, and he's the one to watch for individual brilliance.

1. Ousmane Dembele, PSG

There is one PSG with Ousmane Dembele on the pitch, and there is one without him. If the French winger will be fit at the best of his form in the 2025 final, there is no much Inter can do to contain him, even if the the Nerazzurri were able to face both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the semifinals. His numbers this season are absolutely incredible as he already scored 33 goals, 13 assists and has scored one goal every 92 minutes played over the 44 games in all competitions. A potential Ballon d'Or winner, if he also win the Champions League final on May 31.